Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript - English

Posted on February 24, 2026
About this role
Our client is an innovative software development company that provides effective workflow solutions for other businesses by creating a great experience and increasing productivity.
They are currently looking for a talented Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript, to join their team in the Netherlands remotely.
Please note that this role is for 9 hours/week (3 days x 3 hours).
Job Profile for Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Deliver virtual CS101 courses to support employees transitioning from QE to development roles
- Act as part-time Computer Science educator delivering online instruction and labs in JavaScript (Product Engineering) and Java (Platform Engineering)
- Promote engineering craftsmanship through clean architecture principles and thoughtful quality practices
- Guide learners in applying scalable, AI-powered engineering approaches to real-world product development
- Support employee readiness and progression by assessing skill development and providing constructive feedback
- Advocate for intuitive user experiences, reliable systems design, and continuous improvement across the organisation
- Leverage familiarity with the company’s platform, where applicable, to contextualise learning and practical application
- Foster a culture of continuous learning by sharing engineering best practices and quality standards
- Facilitate engaging online sessions across the US, India, and EMEA time zones, adapting delivery to diverse and distributed audiences
Candidate Profile for Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Expert-level proficiency in Java and/or JavaScript, with deep knowledge of language fundamentals, modern frameworks, and best practices
- 10+ years of proven experience in software engineering, with a strong track record of delivering high-quality, scalable products
- Advanced facilitation skills with a background in technical training, workshop delivery, or university-level teaching
- Proven ability to communicate complex technical concepts clearly to diverse audiences, including engineers, customers, and stakeholders
- Demonstrated experience leading technical sessions, training programmes, or classroom-based instruction
What Our Client Offers
- Flexible remote work within a temporary, project-based engagement
- The opportunity to contribute to the professional development of others
- Exposure to and collaboration with multinational audiences
- The chance to join a highly innovative organisation with a dynamic, forward-thinking environment
