Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript - English

Our client is an innovative software development company that provides effective workflow solutions for other businesses by creating a great experience and increasing productivity.

They are currently looking for a talented Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript, to join their team in the Netherlands remotely.

Please note that this role is for 9 hours/week (3 days x 3 hours).

Job Profile for Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Deliver virtual CS101 courses to support employees transitioning from QE to development roles

Act as part-time Computer Science educator delivering online instruction and labs in JavaScript (Product Engineering) and Java (Platform Engineering)

Promote engineering craftsmanship through clean architecture principles and thoughtful quality practices

Guide learners in applying scalable, AI-powered engineering approaches to real-world product development

Support employee readiness and progression by assessing skill development and providing constructive feedback

Advocate for intuitive user experiences, reliable systems design, and continuous improvement across the organisation

Leverage familiarity with the company’s platform, where applicable, to contextualise learning and practical application

Foster a culture of continuous learning by sharing engineering best practices and quality standards

Facilitate engaging online sessions across the US, India, and EMEA time zones, adapting delivery to diverse and distributed audiences

Candidate Profile for Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Expert-level proficiency in Java and/or JavaScript, with deep knowledge of language fundamentals, modern frameworks, and best practices

10+ years of proven experience in software engineering, with a strong track record of delivering high-quality, scalable products

Advanced facilitation skills with a background in technical training, workshop delivery, or university-level teaching

Proven ability to communicate complex technical concepts clearly to diverse audiences, including engineers, customers, and stakeholders

Demonstrated experience leading technical sessions, training programmes, or classroom-based instruction

What Our Client Offers