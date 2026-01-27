Let’s start off with what we have to offer: In our work environment, technical expertise meets craftsmanship and collaboration. By joining this company, you will become part of an internationally leading yacht-building organization and gain access to:Challenging Work: A full-time position within a unique, innovative, and globally operating yacht builder at the forefront of the industry.Professional Growth: An inspiring environment with excellent opportunities for personal development, education, and continuous learning.Competitive Compensation: A strong employment package with competitive primary salary and attractive secondary employment conditions.Engaging Workplace Culture:A collaborative and motivating work environment where knowledge sharing and teamwork are key.An active staff association that organizes trips, social gatherings, sports events, and festive activities.Collective Labour Agreement: Employment conditions in line with the CAO Metalektro.This is your opportunity to contribute your engineering expertise to the successful realization of some of the world’s most exclusive yachts.What will be your challenge?As Engineering Coordinator Piping, you are a key player within one of our multidisciplinary project teams responsible for delivering high-quality engineering output for our yachts. You ensure that all required engineering documentation and specifications within the piping discipline are delivered on time and to the required standards. You report to the Project Manager Engineering.

Your key responsibilities include:Engineering Delivery: Supervising and ensuring the timely availability of all engineering documents related to the piping discipline.Planning & Coordination: Developing a detailed planning and delivery schedule for engineering documentation in close cooperation with your manager and involved third parties.Stakeholder Coordination: Acting as the first point of contact for Regulatory Authorities, the Owner’s Representative, Designers, and Subcontractors to monitor daily progress and alignment of engineering activities.Progress Monitoring & Problem Solving: Identifying and resolving planning or progress-related issues, adjusting schedules, and aligning all involved parties to keep the project on track.Standards & Working Methods: Instructing third parties on applicable standards, guidelines, and working methods.Information Flow: Ensuring a timely, accurate, and transparent flow of information, both internally and externally.Result-Oriented Execution: Planning and organizing work in a structured, result-driven manner to ensure project objectives are achieved on time.Co-Makership: Working closely with partners and co-makers in aligned co-makership, identifying and realizing synergies based on expertise and mutual respect.Team Leadership: Leading, developing, and motivating a functionally assigned team of in-house engineering professionals.

What do we ask for?

Fluency in written and spoken EnglishA Bachelor’s degree (HBO) or equivalent in a relevant technical disciplineAt least 5 years of experience within the shipbuilding and/or yacht-building industryProven, in-depth knowledge and experience within the piping disciplineDemonstrated experience in leading and developing teamsProficiency in MS Office, AutoCAD, and/or RhinocerosYou recognize yourself in the following competences:Customer-oriented, strong helicopter view, decisive, and persuasive

Company profile

This company is one of the world’s finest yacht builders. With a yacht building facility in the Netherlands and a design and sales office in Monaco, our technically accomplished and distinctive yachts are built to standards that no other shipyard exceeds. Unsurpassed Dutch engineering, specifications, craftsmen, quality controls; for our company these are not aims, they are achievements. Our yachts are built with meticulous dedication and respect to the visions of both the owner and designer ‘ a yacht for yachtsmen.