Let’s start off with what we have to offer:In this role, technical design meets adventure and craftsmanship. By joining our organization, you will work on highly specialized systems for some of the most luxurious private yachts in the world, while enjoying freedom, responsibility, and an international playing field.

By becoming part of our team, you can expect:

Versatile & Challenging Work: A dynamic and varied full-time position with a high degree of freedom and flexibility.

International Exposure: Regular international travel, taking you to shipyards and stunning locations worldwide.

Professional Collaboration: Direct contact with clients such as shipyards, naval architects, chief engineers, and captains.

Competitive Compensation: A solid salary complemented by attractive secondary employment conditions.

Dynamic Team Environment: Collaboration within a young, motivated, and professional team where teamwork and initiative are valued.

This is your opportunity to combine engineering, client interaction, and hands-on involvement in world-class yacht projects.

What will be your challenge?

As Project Engineer, you will design exhaust systems for the mega yacht sector. After a thorough onboarding period, you will independently work on projects while also being closely involved in testing, commissioning, and client support.

Your responsibilities include:

System Design: Designing exhaust systems for luxury and mega yachts.

Component Acceptance: Inspecting and approving components and systems.

Sea Trials: Participating in and executing sea trials, both nationally and internationally.

Sales Support: Providing technical support to the sales department where needed.

Project Support: Performing all other relevant activities related to the execution of projects.

Job requirements

What do we ask for?

A Bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture or Mechanical Engineering

Proficiency in Autodesk Inventor and/or AutoCAD

Strong communication skills and a customer-oriented mindset

The ability to work both independently and as part of a team

A good command of written and spoken Dutch and English

Willingness to travel internationally

Affinity with watersports or the maritime sector is considered a strong advantage

Company profile

This company is one of the market leaders in the field of exhaust systems and silencers for the industrial, energy and marine.

The company is founded in 2001, initially they only provided in “dry” systems, though after many requests from the market, they have become an expert in “wet” exhaust systems too with a specialization in the superyacht industry.