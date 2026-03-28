Millwright Mechanic/Electrician Netherlands
About this role
Millwrights mechanics and electricians install, repair, overhaul and maintain machinery and heavy mechanical equipment, such as conveyor systems in diverse settings including repair shops, plants, construction sites, mines, logging operations, ski hills and most production and manufacturing facilities. Do you have experience in this kind of work? As a trained Millwright Mechanic/Electrcian, you are responsible for a well-functioning production environment. You are responsible for performing preventive maintenance and locating and resolving faults in an work environment. The focus is especially on mechanic and a little bit of electrical engineering. You also work in accordance with the set environmental and safety regulations and you contribute to a safe and clean working environment. You know how to identify and analyze failures in the process quickly, which enables you to act adequately. You report findings and actions in a fixed format to your Maintenance manager.
Important personal characteristics:
- Work accurately
- Be stress resistant
- Have a flexible attitude
- Positive and solution-oriented thinking
- You are able to work in shifts
Job requirements
- Good Knowledge of the Dutch (or willing to learn) and English language
- Work experience from which we can deduce that you can work independently and know how to set the right priorities.
- Experience in production and manufacturing facilities is a big plus.
Company profile
Dunlop Service Nederland is the specialist in sales and service of conveyor belts. We supply the best quality rubber and/or plastic conveyor belts, covering rubber and related products for your installation from our branches in Klazienaveen – Emmen, Drachten and Amsterdam. Dunlop Service Netherlands belongs to a worldwide network of sales and service points for conveyor belts. All our rubber conveyor belts and cover rubber are produced in the Netherlands by our parent company Dunlop Conveyor Belting in Drachten. It is part of Fenner PLC, a world leader in reinforced polymers. Fenner PLC’s conveyor belt division has 12 production facilities on five continents, plus a global network of sales and service branches and authorised distributors.