Millwright Mechanic/Electrician Netherlands

Millwrights mechanics and electricians install, repair, overhaul and maintain machinery and heavy mechanical equipment, such as conveyor systems in diverse settings including repair shops, plants, construction sites, mines, logging operations, ski hills and most production and manufacturing facilities. Do you have experience in this kind of work? As a trained Millwright Mechanic/Electrcian, you are responsible for a well-functioning production environment. You are responsible for performing preventive maintenance and locating and resolving faults in an work environment. The focus is especially on mechanic and a little bit of electrical engineering. You also work in accordance with the set environmental and safety regulations and you contribute to a safe and clean working environment. You know how to identify and analyze failures in the process quickly, which enables you to act adequately. You report findings and actions in a fixed format to your Maintenance manager.

Important personal characteristics: