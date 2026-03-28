Millwright Mechanic/Electrician Netherlands

Millwright Mechanic/Electrician Netherlands

Posted on March 28, 2026
Tilburg
Posted on March 28, 2026

About this role

Millwrights mechanics and electricians install, repair, overhaul and maintain machinery and heavy mechanical equipment, such as conveyor systems in diverse settings including repair shops, plants, construction sites, mines, logging operations, ski hills and most production and manufacturing facilities. Do you have experience in this kind of work? As a trained Millwright Mechanic/Electrcian, you are responsible for a well-functioning production environment. You are responsible for performing preventive maintenance and locating and resolving faults in an work environment. The focus is especially on mechanic and a little bit of electrical engineering. You also work in accordance with the set environmental and safety regulations and you contribute to a safe and clean working environment. You know how to identify and analyze failures in the process quickly, which enables you to act adequately. You report findings and actions in a fixed format to your Maintenance manager.

Important personal characteristics:

  • Work accurately
  • Be stress resistant
  • Have a flexible attitude
  • Positive and solution-oriented thinking
  • You are able to work in shifts

Job requirements

  • Good Knowledge of the Dutch (or willing to learn) and English language
  • Work experience from which we can deduce that you can work independently and know how to set the right priorities.
  • Experience in production and manufacturing facilities is a big plus.

Company profile

Dunlop Service Nederland is the specialist in sales and service of conveyor belts. We supply the best quality rubber and/or plastic conveyor belts, covering rubber and related products for your installation from our branches in Klazienaveen – Emmen, Drachten and Amsterdam. Dunlop Service Netherlands belongs to a worldwide network of sales and service points for conveyor belts. All our rubber conveyor belts and cover rubber are produced in the Netherlands by our parent company Dunlop Conveyor Belting in Drachten. It is part of Fenner PLC, a world leader in reinforced polymers. Fenner PLC’s conveyor belt division has 12 production facilities on five continents, plus a global network of sales and service branches and authorised distributors.

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Tilburg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Computer Science Trainer, Java & JavaScript - English
Engineer Netherlands
Engineer Netherlands
Inbedrijfsteller Nederland
Assembly Employee Cleanroom
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021Unemployment in the Netherlands rises to highest level since 2021
ASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workersASML cleared to build second location in Eindhoven for 20.000 workers
Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workersSkilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers
Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?Are you really overqualified in the Dutch job market or being assessed differently?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position