Service Monteur E Landelijk

Are you a technical expert with a passion for high-voltage engineering and a taste for adventure? As an Offshore Service Technician, you will be at the heart of the energy transition. You’ll ensure that millions of households receive sustainable energy by keeping massive offshore installations running safely and reliably.

The Mission

Our offshore operations bridge the gap between wind farms at sea and the national grid on land. We specialize in maintaining the offshore substations, high-voltage components, and cable connections that bring green energy to the mainland. As our technician, you don’t just “fix things”—you secure the future of renewable energy.

Your Role at Sea

Your work is diverse, technical, and requires surgical precision. Whether you are performing routine maintenance or troubleshooting a complex failure, you are the technical authority on-site.

Your key responsibilities:

Maintenance & Inspection: Conduct high-quality repairs and inspections on primary and secondary installations, both offshore and onshore.

Testing & Quality: Test electrical installations and components according to NEN standards to ensure 100% operational safety and reliability.

Mission Preparation: Prepare offshore operations from A to Z, including logistics, material planning, and safety protocols.

Troubleshooting: Analyze complex faults, propose practical technical solutions, and document findings within the wind farm’s management system.

Technical Documentation: Draft and update work plans, risk assessments (RAMS), and maintenance schedules.

What You Bring to the Team

Education: A completed vocational degree (MBO) in Electrical Engineering or a related field.

Experience: Proven experience in maintaining and testing electrical installations, coupled with basic knowledge of energy distribution systems.

Communication: Since this is an international field, fluency in English is essential.

Mobility: A valid Category B driver’s license.

Mindset: You are energized by the offshore lifestyle, including shift work and extended periods living and working at sea.

The Xelvin Advantage: Moving to the Netherlands Made Easy

Joining this project through Xelvin means you don’t have to worry about the logistics of relocation. We specialize in connecting international talent with top-tier energy projects. When you join us, we provide:

Relocation Budget: A €3,000 relocation budget to help you get settled.

Visa & Legal Support: Full assistance with your relocation visa and all necessary work permits.

Housing Assistance: We help you find and secure suitable housing, so you have a home waiting for you when you land.

Career Coaching: Personal guidance to help you navigate your new professional environment in the Dutch energy sector.

Ready to take your career offshore? Apply through Xelvin today and let’s build a more sustainable world together.