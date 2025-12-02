Millwright (working in the Netherlands) Limburg, the Netherlands

Posted on December 2, 2025
About this role

As a Service Technician, you play a key role in keeping our customers’ production lines running smoothly. You prevent downtime by quickly addressing issues before they escalate. If a malfunction occurs, you resolve it swiftly and efficiently. In this role you will perform maintenance at various companies across industries such as Food, FMCG, High Tech, and Manufacturing, giving you the opportunity to make a real impact as a maintenance specialist. You are the face of our organization towards our clients, and we support your growth within the technical field.

  • Solving malfunctions in mechanical and electrical systems;
  • Performing preventative maintenance;
  • Conducting inspections and small repairs;
  • Logging and reporting completed work through digital systems.

Job requirements

  • A completed trade or education, preferably as a Millwright, Electrician or in a similar direction;
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a technical department or production environment;
  • Communication skills in Afrikaans and fluent in English.

Why join us?

  • Full support with relocation, including visa application, housing arrangements, Dutch language lessons, bank account setup, and health insurance registration;
  • A company car for both professional and personal use;
  • A personal relocation budget to cover your flight ticket, first month’s rent, and security deposit;
  • Professional guidance throughout your relocation and onboarding process;
  • A smooth, worry‑free transition to working and living in the Netherlands.

Mats Quaedflieg
Managing Consultant
+31 (0)6 13 59 02 41
m.quaedflieg@xelvin.nl

