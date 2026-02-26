Senior Export Desk Representative | English | Nijmegen

Our client is looking for a Senior Export Desk Representative to join their international team in Nijmegen. In this role, you keep international hardware shipments flowing smoothly and support the sales and service teams with export and import operations that are organized, reliable, and always on point.

Process ownership & documentation



You design and maintain clear processes, checklists, and controls, coordinate daily activities, and guide stakeholders to follow the right procedures.



You analyze operational performance, troubleshoot issues, translate problems into actionable solutions, and act as a knowledgeable point of contact for process‑related questions.



Trade compliance



You apply and develop EU trade compliance expertise, including customs valuation, origin rules, export requirements, dual‑use/ECCN, and product classification, while collaborating confidently with forwarders and customs brokers to resolve compliance and logistics issues.



You work accurately with Incoterms and origin/customs documentation such as Certificates of Origin, EUR1, and ATR, supporting escalation handling and ensuring all compliance matters are managed with precision.



Export documentation



You prepare, review, and issue complete and accurate export document sets (commercial invoice, packing list, COO, ATR, statement on origin) and validate Incoterms, valuation, HS classification, origin, and export restrictions to ensure full compliance.



You align all documentation with the physical shipment, routing, and regulatory requirements through close coordination with internal teams, carriers, and logistics partners.



Import Formalities Support



You analyze country‑specific import requirements and guide clients and brokers through registrations, product compliance, labeling/marking rules, certifications, permits, and documentation.



You help resolve import‑related obstacles by investigating root causes and advising on compliant solutions .



Import Route Development



You research and design compliant, cost‑effective import routes, considering hubs, transit options, handover points, Incoterms, lead times, and customs feasibility.



You assess risks such as VAT/customs exposure, IOR/EOR feasibility, sanctions/export controls, and clearance constraints, and document well‑reasoned routing recommendations.



Shipment Data Management



You maintain a structured, accurate shipment database (SO/PO references, HS/ECCN, consignee data, broker/forwarder, shipment status).



You ensure data is complete, traceable, and audit‑ready, supporting reliable reporting and compliance oversight.





3+ years of experience in export or a similar operational role, and you work at a bachelor's level in thinking and decision‑making.



You work in a structured, detail‑oriented way, spot inconsistencies quickly, and stay calm under pressure.



You enjoy solving problems, analyzing data, and following issues through until they are fully resolved.



Clear communication with colleagues, partners, and logistics stakeholders, and you collaborate effectively across teams.



You take ownership from start to finish and adapt easily to unusual or complex situations.



You are proactive, curious, and comfortable navigating regulatory information when needed.



You are a reliable team player with excellent English communication skills, both verbal and written.



What's in it for you: