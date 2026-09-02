Technical Services Manager | English | Utrecht area

We are looking for a Technical services Manager within an International technical company in the Utrecht area.

This is an engineering management position within our client's Sales Department. The Technical Services Manager is responsible for all applications support, designs support and repair support for resellers in Europe. This position reports to the Technical Services Director. The Technical Services Manager will have the following responsibilities:



Manage and coach all Applications Engineers in her/ his team making sure the best technical service is provided for customers.



Manage all goals and objectives pertaining to the technical sales team.



Manage on a project basis, escalated technical issues, commissioning, or design projects.





Manage the Applications Engineers support to Sales Management and Resellers in the pre-sales process:



Ensuring the right support is provided to Sales Managers and Technical Sales/ Account Managers with large designs, tenders and quotes.



Ensure the Applications Engineers are proactively following up on smaller designs, tenders and advise/ promote on products.



Monitor the follow up on projects are done adequately



After-sales



Manage the Applications Engineers support to resellers.



Ensuring the right support is provided while trouble shooting



Ensuring the right procedures are followed by the application engineers within the RMA process



Evaluate the success rate of the Applications Engineers technical support.



Evaluate the success rate of the Applications Engineers provided project support.



Monitor and provide all required to resolve issues causing customers to be unhappy with products or services.



Manage on-site commissioning support for projects that require this.



Training



Manage the training requirements of the Applications Engineers individually or as a group.



Train or resource training Applications Engineers making sure they can provide technical design and support efficiently on current products and technologies.

Train or resource training Applications Engineers making sure they can provide technical design and support efficiently on newly released products and technologies.

Train and/ or retrain Applications Engineer(s) based on the evaluation of the technical and design support provided.









Product development



Inform product development through the standard processes about required products or products improvements needed for complying with tenders or enhance system designs.



Personal responsibilities



She/ he should be able to perform all the functions of an Applications Engineer, at the highest level.



She/ he needs to make all efforts to stay up to date with new technologies





Strong and practical A/V experience in the field either with an A/V manufacturer or at a reseller in a technical position that involves managing, system design, programming and commissioning of AV, AV control and AV over IP systems.



Experience working in an international environment and being able to



Ability to manage stressful environments and situations and to guide processes towards solution.



Strong attention to details, highly organized, computer literate.



Strong experience with managing technical staff in Av integration.



Well-developed training skills and experience to conduct technical training.



Excellent communication skills (verbal and in writing) in English.



Ability to work well in a fast-paced professional office environment.



The ability to operate self-directed and proactively on given task.

