Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)-duplicate

Do you excel at connecting the dots and fostering powerful partnerships? A global beverage powerhouse is seeking a dynamic individual to represent the organization in the vital Dutch Coffee Capsule Recycling initiative and champion key sustainability projects.

To tell you a bit, I am seeking a dynamic Packaging Sustainability Manager (Oct-Dec 2026) to champion critical projects and drive progress. Be the lynchpin connecting diverse teams, ensuring seamless execution and expert stakeholder engagement. Make your mark on packaging regulations and customer collaboration from Utrecht (3 days/week).

This is also your opportunity to be a central point of contact, influencing both internal teams and external partners to achieve impactful results in responsible sourcing, packaging, and beyond. If you're a strategic thinker with a passion for sustainability and a talent for stakeholder engagement, let's talk.

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PPWR and customer sustainability requests

Coordinate local implementation and customer communication related to the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR);

Support Sales teams with sustainability-related customer requests, declarations, disclosures and compliance questions;

Coordinate with Legal, Supply Chain, Corporate Affairs and global subject matter experts to ensure consistent and accurate responses;

2. Carbon data sharing and tenders

Support strategic customers and tender processes involving carbon footprint and sustainability data requests;

Help assess data requests, align internal stakeholders and develop customer responses;

3. Coffee Capsule Recycling

Represent the organization in the Dutch Coffee Capsule Recycling initiative;

Participate in recurring stakeholder meetings and coordinate follow-up actions internally;

Monitor developments and ensure effective collaboration with external partners;

4. Sustainability projects and stakeholder engagement