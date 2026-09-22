Senior Compliance Specialist (TEMP)-duplicate
About this role
Do you excel at connecting the dots and fostering powerful partnerships? A global beverage powerhouse is seeking a dynamic individual to represent the organization in the vital Dutch Coffee Capsule Recycling initiative and champion key sustainability projects.
To tell you a bit, I am seeking a dynamic Packaging Sustainability Manager (Oct-Dec 2026) to champion critical projects and drive progress. Be the lynchpin connecting diverse teams, ensuring seamless execution and expert stakeholder engagement. Make your mark on packaging regulations and customer collaboration from Utrecht (3 days/week).
This is also your opportunity to be a central point of contact, influencing both internal teams and external partners to achieve impactful results in responsible sourcing, packaging, and beyond. If you're a strategic thinker with a passion for sustainability and a talent for stakeholder engagement, let's talk.
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- PPWR and customer sustainability requests
- Coordinate local implementation and customer communication related to the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR);
- Support Sales teams with sustainability-related customer requests, declarations, disclosures and compliance questions;
- Coordinate with Legal, Supply Chain, Corporate Affairs and global subject matter experts to ensure consistent and accurate responses;
2. Carbon data sharing and tenders
- Support strategic customers and tender processes involving carbon footprint and sustainability data requests;
- Help assess data requests, align internal stakeholders and develop customer responses;
3. Coffee Capsule Recycling
- Represent the organization in the Dutch Coffee Capsule Recycling initiative;
- Participate in recurring stakeholder meetings and coordinate follow-up actions internally;
- Monitor developments and ensure effective collaboration with external partners;
4. Sustainability projects and stakeholder engagement
- Support selected sustainability initiatives across responsible sourcing, packaging, carbon footprint and social impact;
- Monitor relevant Dutch and EU sustainability developments;
- Review sustainability claims and external communications together with Legal and Corporate Affairs;
- Provide sustainability expertise to internal stakeholders where needed.
Requirements
- Experience in sustainability, ESG, packaging, circularity or a related field;
- Knowledge of sustainability regulation, preferably including PPWR, EPR and sustainability reporting;
- Strong project and stakeholder management skills;
- Experience supporting customer requests, disclosures and tenders;
- Excellent communication skills in English; Dutch is a plus;
- The ability to translate complex sustainability topics into practical business actions.
Salary
We can offer you a temporary assignment for 3 months and 24 hours per week via our agency Independent Recruiters Flex. The salary is 6.000 - 9.000 euros gross per month, depending on your knowledge and experience.
What happens next? Within four working days, we will let you know if you are eligible for the position. We will schedule an introductory meeting, either digital or in person. In this meeting, we will inform you as comprehensively as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the next steps in the process. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Groep has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.