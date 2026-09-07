Team Leader, Fibre & Flexible Packaging - Food
About this role
- Co-create and deliver the global SN packaging innovation pipeline, ensuring excellence on quality, timing, and cost;
- Lead end-to-end packaging development from concept through validation, qualification, and market implementation;
- Translate consumer insights, market trends, and business needs into tangible packaging solutions and prototypes;
- Drive ideation and prototyping, turning concepts into testable and scalable packaging innovations;
- Ensure progress on packaging sustainability commitments and circularity objectives;
- Build and strengthen advanced packaging capabilities that benefit the wider organization;
- Lead cross-functional collaboration with global teams, markets, and external partners to deliver impactful solutions;
- Provide strategic direction and governance, prioritizing high-value initiatives and stopping non-viable projects early;
- Partner with IP teams to translate innovations into patents and protect competitive advantage;
- Represent projects to senior stakeholders through clear, impactful presentations and technical reviews;
- Build, lead, and develop a high-performing team, fostering a culture of learning, innovation, and accountability;
- Create and leverage external ecosystems to access new technologies and maintain a competitive edge.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
Requirements
- University degree in Packaging, Materials Science, Engineering, or a related discipline;
- 10+ years of packaging experience, with deep expertise in flexible and fibre packaging technologies;
- Proven track record in leading complex, multi-stakeholder packaging projects within FMCG, food, or healthcare;
- Strong knowledge of regulatory requirements for packaging in nutrition, infant, or healthcare categories;
- Subject matter authority in flexible films, laminates, pouches, sachets, and fibre-based packaging;
- Ability to embed eco-design principles (lightweighting, mono-materials, recyclability, renewable fibres) and drive continuous improvements in performance, cost, and sustainability.
Leadership & People Management
- 5+ years of experience leading teams (ideally 5+ people);
- Skilled in setting strategic direction, allocating resources, and coaching technical experts;
- Experienced in building high-performing, resilient teams that combine innovation with compliance and business continuity;
- Strong ability to connect across functions and geographies, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Skills & Competencies
- Strategic thinker able to translate vision into execution;
- Strong stakeholder management, persuasion, and risk management skills;
- Passionate about packaging, sustainability, and innovation, with proven success in global environments;
- Skilled in agile innovation tools and techniques;
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to present to both technical and non-technical audiences;
- Fluent in English; other languages are a plus.
Salary
The company offers a complete package of benefits, with a competitive primary salary and a yearly bonus, but also benefits like a premium free pension, 30 days annual leave and several discounts on a collective health insurance.
What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.