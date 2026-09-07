Team Leader, Fibre & Flexible Packaging - Food

Team Leader, Fibre & Flexible Packaging - Food

Posted on September 7, 2026
Utrecht
Permanent
Posted on September 7, 2026

About this role

Are you a visionary leader in fibre and flexible packaging, passionate about driving innovation and shaping the future of sustainable solutions? Do you excel at nurturing high-performing teams and bringing groundbreaking ideas to life? You'll be at the forefront of pioneering packaging development within a world-class Life Science innovation hub, renowned for creating advanced product concepts that genuinely benefit vulnerable consumers, from infants to patients. In this pivotal role, you will champion a future-forward packaging strategy that seamlessly blends cutting-edge innovation with robust operational excellence. Ensure packaging solutions are not only safe, compliant, and market-ready but also contribute to a more sustainable and circular portfolio for tomorrow. Collaborate globally to define the packaging pipeline, translating profound consumer insights and market demands into high-performing, cost-effective, and environmentally conscious packaging solutions. Lead the end-to-end development process, from initial concept through to successful launch. If you're ready to make a significant impact and lead a team that's revolutionizing packaging, Apply!
  • Co-create and deliver the global SN packaging innovation pipeline, ensuring excellence on quality, timing, and cost;
  • Lead end-to-end packaging development from concept through validation, qualification, and market implementation;
  • Translate consumer insights, market trends, and business needs into tangible packaging solutions and prototypes;
  • Drive ideation and prototyping, turning concepts into testable and scalable packaging innovations;
  • Ensure progress on packaging sustainability commitments and circularity objectives;
  • Build and strengthen advanced packaging capabilities that benefit the wider organization;
  • Lead cross-functional collaboration with global teams, markets, and external partners to deliver impactful solutions;
  • Provide strategic direction and governance, prioritizing high-value initiatives and stopping non-viable projects early;
  • Partner with IP teams to translate innovations into patents and protect competitive advantage;
  • Represent projects to senior stakeholders through clear, impactful presentations and technical reviews;
  • Build, lead, and develop a high-performing team, fostering a culture of learning, innovation, and accountability;
  • Create and leverage external ecosystems to access new technologies and maintain a competitive edge.

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Requirements

  • University degree in Packaging, Materials Science, Engineering, or a related discipline;
  • 10+ years of packaging experience, with deep expertise in flexible and fibre packaging technologies;
  • Proven track record in leading complex, multi-stakeholder packaging projects within FMCG, food, or healthcare;
  • Strong knowledge of regulatory requirements for packaging in nutrition, infant, or healthcare categories;
  • Subject matter authority in flexible films, laminates, pouches, sachets, and fibre-based packaging;
  • Ability to embed eco-design principles (lightweighting, mono-materials, recyclability, renewable fibres) and drive continuous improvements in performance, cost, and sustainability.

Leadership & People Management

  • 5+ years of experience leading teams (ideally 5+ people);
  • Skilled in setting strategic direction, allocating resources, and coaching technical experts;
  • Experienced in building high-performing, resilient teams that combine innovation with compliance and business continuity;
  • Strong ability to connect across functions and geographies, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Skills & Competencies

  • Strategic thinker able to translate vision into execution;
  • Strong stakeholder management, persuasion, and risk management skills;
  • Passionate about packaging, sustainability, and innovation, with proven success in global environments;
  • Skilled in agile innovation tools and techniques;
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to present to both technical and non-technical audiences;
  • Fluent in English; other languages are a plus.

Salary

> 9000

The company offers a complete package of benefits, with a competitive primary salary and a yearly bonus, but also benefits like a premium free pension, 30 days annual leave and several discounts on a collective health insurance.

What will happen when you apply? Within four working days, we will let you know whether you are qualified for the position. If you do we will schedule an interview (digital or live). In this interview, we will inform you about the vacancy, the company, and the procedure. If we both agree this is a fitting opportunity we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the whole application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruitment consultants. Every recruiter has a strong focus regarding his/her field of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both you, as the candidate, and the client.

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