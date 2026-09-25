Accounts Payable Accountant | German

We are currently recruiting for an Accounts Payable Accountant for one of our clients, a fast-growing international company headquartered in Amsterdam that supports sustainable solutions and the transition to a greener economy.



In this role, you will take full ownership of day-to-day AP activities across multiple entities and act as a key point of contact for suppliers and internal teams.



Responsibilities:

Process PO and non-PO purchase invoices accurately and on time across multiple entities

Resolve discrepancies independently with suppliers and internal departments, and suggest improvements to how these processes run

Process daily bank statements and review the accounts payable aging report monthly, handling vendor communication in German and English via email

Maintain accurate vendor master data and take responsibility for managing liabilities

Support the accounting team with month-end closing, VAT return preparation, and documentation and reconciliations for the annual audit

Contribute actively to process improvement projects and system implementations in an international environment



Requirements:

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4+ years of experience in accounts payable, with a completed education in accounting or a related field

Fluency in English and German

Experience working with ERP systems; experience with NetSuite is a strong plus

A proactive, detail-oriented approach, with the critical thinking to keep financial records accurate and up to date

Strong stakeholder management and multitasking skills, combined with the flexibility to adapt to new procedures and a growing organisation



What is in it for you:

7-month fixed-term contract with intention to renewal for indefinite contract afterwards

Full-time opportunity, 40 hours per week

Hybrid working, combining 3 office days in Amsterdam with 2 days working from home on weekly basis

Pension plan and commuting reimbursement

Daily lunches, snacks & drinks at the office

Company events and a yearly international team trip



Interested? Apply today!



Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.



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