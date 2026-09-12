Finance & Administration Specialist (16 hours per week)

Managing day-to-day financial administration, including Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable

Preparing weekly and monthly financial reporting

Supporting VAT and tax-related activities

Coordinating audits and liaising with external accountants, payroll providers, and other service partners

Supporting payroll administration processes

Monitoring financial data and ensuring accuracy and compliance

Contributing to the implementation of a new ERP system

Identifying opportunities to improve and automate financial processes

Providing valuable financial insights and recommendations to support business growth

Collaborating with colleagues in the Netherlands, Germany, and other international locations

Are you an experienced finance professional who enjoys working independently, improving processes, and making a real impact in a growing international business? We are looking for a proactiveto take ownership of the financial administration for our client's office in the Netherlands while collaborating closely with colleagues in Germany and other international locations.This is awhere you will act as a trusted business partner rather than simply an administrator. You will manage the full spectrum of financial operations, contribute to process improvements, and play an important role in the implementation of a new ERP environment.The position is offered on a, with the potential to grow in hours depending on the needs and future growth of the company.