Finance & Administration Specialist (16 hours per week)
Posted on September 12, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on September 12, 2026
About this role
Are you an experienced finance professional who enjoys working independently, improving processes, and making a real impact in a growing international business? We are looking for a proactive Finance & Administrative Specialist to take ownership of the financial administration for our client's office in the Netherlands while collaborating closely with colleagues in Germany and other international locations.
This is a highly autonomous role where you will act as a trusted business partner rather than simply an administrator. You will manage the full spectrum of financial operations, contribute to process improvements, and play an important role in the implementation of a new ERP environment.
The position is offered on a part-time basis (16 hours per week), with the potential to grow in hours depending on the needs and future growth of the company.
What You'll Be Doing
This is a highly autonomous role where you will act as a trusted business partner rather than simply an administrator. You will manage the full spectrum of financial operations, contribute to process improvements, and play an important role in the implementation of a new ERP environment.
The position is offered on a part-time basis (16 hours per week), with the potential to grow in hours depending on the needs and future growth of the company.
What You'll Be Doing
- Managing day-to-day financial administration, including Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable
- Preparing weekly and monthly financial reporting
- Supporting VAT and tax-related activities
- Coordinating audits and liaising with external accountants, payroll providers, and other service partners
- Supporting payroll administration processes
- Monitoring financial data and ensuring accuracy and compliance
- Contributing to the implementation of a new ERP system
- Identifying opportunities to improve and automate financial processes
- Providing valuable financial insights and recommendations to support business growth
- Collaborating with colleagues in the Netherlands, Germany, and other international locations
Requirements
We are seeking a hands-on finance professional who enjoys variety, can see the bigger picture, and is comfortable taking ownership of both operational and strategic financial tasks.
Requirements
Nice to Have
Requirements
- Several years of experience in finance and administration (medium to senior level)
- Strong understanding of financial administration, reporting, taxation, and compliance processes
- Experience working with ERP systems and Microsoft Office applications
- Excellent English (C1+) communication skills and at least intermediate Dutch (B1/B2)
- Ability to work independently and manage priorities effectively
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
- A proactive mindset with the confidence to suggest improvements and new ideas
- Willingness to travel occasionally to Germany
Nice to Have
- Experience within international trade, import/export, or a similar international business environment
- Knowledge of German, and/or Portuguese, alongside the required languages
- Interest in digitalisation, automation, and AI-driven business tools
- Experience supporting ERP implementations or system migrations
Salary
€4125-€4375 per month
The company
Our client is a major international distributor and importer of pre-cooked and frozen poultry products to major food service providers and retail/convenience stores.
Application Procedure
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