Vacancy | Accountant Specialist | English | Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

For a successful and global operating client in the Amsterdam region we are looking for an Accounts Payable/Receivable Accountant. In this diverse and challenging role you will be the link between local offices in the EU, Middle-East and Africa and 3rd party vendors. You are in charge of overseeing cash management, payments, escalations, while ensuring quality issue resolution.

Furthermore you will:

Understand and drive process improvement;

Drive projects to implement improvements globally;

Track work quality from end-to-end;

Oversee audits.

This role will start with a 6-month contract with a potential extension. The company is looking for people who are in it for the long-run and offers you lots of opportunities to develop and grow. Do you have a drive to deliver results? Then do not wait any longer, apply now and start the new year with a boost in your professional career!