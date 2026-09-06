Vacancy | Accountant Specialist | English | Amsterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For a successful and global operating client in the Amsterdam region we are looking for an Accounts Payable/Receivable Accountant. In this diverse and challenging role you will be the link between local offices in the EU, Middle-East and Africa and 3rd party vendors. You are in charge of overseeing cash management, payments, escalations, while ensuring quality issue resolution.
Furthermore you will:
- Understand and drive process improvement;
- Drive projects to implement improvements globally;
- Track work quality from end-to-end;
- Oversee audits.
This role will start with a 6-month contract with a potential extension. The company is looking for people who are in it for the long-run and offers you lots of opportunities to develop and grow. Do you have a drive to deliver results? Then do not wait any longer, apply now and start the new year with a boost in your professional career!
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What do we offer you
We offer you a 6-month employment opportunity with the possibility of long-term extension (the company is looking for people who are in it for the long-run), including a very attractive salary of ~42.000/year based on experience (negotiable). You will work within an inclusive, diverse team-environment with 10 different nationalities and 27 spoken languages.
Job Requirements
The requirements for this position are:
- Extensive experience in Accounts Payable/Receivable, Accounting, preferably on a global scale within a financial shared service center;
- Project management experience preferred;
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or another related discipline;
- Experience working with Oracle (v11i-12) / SAP;
- Strong people skills, excellent at building relationships in order to drive change;
- Ability to work independently, strong organizational and problem-solving skills;
- Outstanding communication skills to address a diverse audience;
- Excellent oral and written skills in English;
- Advanced skills using Excel;
- Able to deal with organizational complexity;
- Available to work full-time.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is a stable, global operating company and market leader in its field, situated in the Amsterdam region.