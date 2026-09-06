Vacancy | Assistant Credit Manager | Spanish & French & English | Amersfoort area

Are you looking for a challenging assistant credit manager position where you have a strong impact on the daily business of the company? Do you see yourself working in an international environment that values sustainability? And do you speak Spanish and French and English (all 3)? Then this is the job for you! In this interesting and varied role you will have the following responsibilities:

We offer you a direct & long-term employment at our client with an attractive salary of up to €3400,- based on 38 hours and previous experience. Furthermore, you will receive 25 holidays, plus 13 ADV days (extra holidays), 8% holiday pay plus a fixed performance bonus of 8%.

Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

Excellent language skills in French & Spanish & English - all 3 (!) need to be on a working level (Dutch is considered a plus for internal use);

3-4 years of experience with international credit assessment and AR;

Basic knowledge and strong interest in accounting;

Good analytical skills and eye for accuracy;

Good communication and social skills;

Knowledge of ERP systems, preferably JDE, is considered a plus.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.