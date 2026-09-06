Vacancy | Assistant Credit Manager | Spanish & French & English | Amersfoort area

Vacancy | Assistant Credit Manager | Spanish & French & English | Amersfoort area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Scherpenzeel
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a challenging assistant credit manager position where you have a strong impact on the daily business of the company? Do you see yourself working in an international environment that values sustainability? And do you speak Spanish and French and English (all 3)? Then this is the job for you! In this interesting and varied role you will have the following responsibilities:

  • Ensure timely payment of outstanding invoices by approaching debtors (phone and email);
  • Assess existing and new customers to ensure they are creditworthy;
  • Release orders once a customer is proven to be creditworthy;
  • Close collaboration with the Credit Manager EMEA for a variety of tasks;
  • Assist in periodic internal controls.

What do we offer you

We offer you a direct & long-term employment at our client with an attractive salary of up to €3400,- based on 38 hours and previous experience. Furthermore, you will receive 25 holidays, plus 13 ADV days (extra holidays), 8% holiday pay plus a fixed performance bonus of 8%.

Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

  • Excellent language skills in French & Spanish & English - all 3 (!) need to be on a working level (Dutch is considered a plus for internal use);
  • 3-4 years of experience with international credit assessment and AR;
  • Basic knowledge and strong interest in accounting;
  • Good analytical skills and eye for accuracy;
  • Good communication and social skills;
  • Knowledge of ERP systems, preferably JDE, is considered a plus.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is an international company with a very strong focus on sustainability, situated in the Amersfoort area. We offer you a direct & long-term employment at our client with an attractive salary of up to €3400,- based on 38 hours and previous experience. Furthermore, you will receive 25 holidays, plus 13 ADV days (extra holidays), 8% holiday pay plus a fixed performance bonus of 8%.

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