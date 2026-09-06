Vacancy | Financial Administrative Assistant | English | The Hague area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you passionate about numbers and enjoy working in a dynamic yet international environment? We are currently looking for a results-oriented & analytical finance administrative assistant to support a financial expert at their local offices.
Your responsibilities include:
You will be maintaining the day to day financial, accounting and administrative services in order to meet legislative requirements and support respective operations by:
- Conduction of invoice control including research discrepancies from reports; reporting on discrepancies to the buying department; preparing data for payments.
- Booking of sales and purchase into our accounting system.
- Follow up of open invoices
- Completeness and correctness of service model data
- Responsible for Accounts Payable
- Maintaining communication lines with: internal departments; suppliers; logistics service providers; external audit experts.
Job Requirements
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Good knowledge of Windows standard applications; especially Excel. Knowledge of VBA and SQL is a pre
- Ability to complete tasks within tight deadlines
- Fluent English language skills (spoken and written). Any other language is a big pre.
- 2-3 years of work experience in the field of administration
- Knowledge of general bookkeeping preferably in a trading environment
- A good understanding of customer needs and market trends
About the company
International company in the food industry. The company employs approx. 25 staff members in this office.
Additional Information
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
When applying for this position, only English CVs as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.