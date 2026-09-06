Vacancy | Financial Administrative Assistant | English and Dutch | The Hague area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you passionate about numbers and enjoy working in a dynamic yet international environment? We are currently looking for a results-oriented & analytical finance administrative assistant to support a financial expert at their local offices.
Your responsibilities include:
You will be maintaining the day to day financial, accounting and administrative services in order to meet legislative requirements and support respective operations by:
- Conduction of invoice control including:
- research discrepancies from reports;
- report on discrepancies to the buying department;
- prepare data for payments.
- Booking of sales and purchase into our accounting system.
- Follow up of open invoices
- Completeness and correctness of service model data
- Responsible for Accounts Payable
- Maintaining communication lines with:
- Internal departments;
- Suppliers;
- Logistics Service Providers;
- External audit experts;
What do we offer you
We have 1 full time position available. The salary indication is €2.500- €2.800,- gross per month based on a 36 hour work week depending on experience. A direct contract with the company will be offered.
Job Requirements
Job Requirements:
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- Analytical and problem solving skills;
- Experience with Dutch financial terms and statements;
- Good knowledge of Windows standard applications; especially Excel. Knowledge of VBA and SQL is a pre;
- Ability to complete tasks within tight deadlines;
- Fluent in English (spoken and written). Fluency in Dutch is preferred.
- 2-3 years of work experience in the field of administration;
- Knowledge of general bookkeeping preferably in a trading environment;
- A good understanding of customer needs and market trends.
About the company
International company in the food industry. The company employs approx. 25 staff members in this office.
Interested in this position? Our recruiter Donna Snip-Werners is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below.
Want to know more first? Then please send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-18192608.
Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.
This vacancy can also be found under:
English, financieel, finance, administrateur, assistent, assistant, support, administration, sourcing, food industry, international, assistant accountant, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands, purchaser, buyer, expat, FMCG, procurement.