Dutch Speaking Accounts Receivable Officer
Posted on September 14, 2026
Kampen
English
32–40 hours per week, on-site (flexible workspace in open-plan office)
Posted on September 14, 2026
About this role
Accounts Receivable Officer
As an Accounts Receivable Officer in the Credit Control department, you play a key role in ensuring smooth and accurate payment processes.
Your responsibilities include:
Requirements:
What’s Offered:
About the Company:
You will join an international wholesale organisation specialising in importing and distributing premium food brands from Asia and Africa across Europe. The company serves a wide range of customers, including retailers, hospitality suppliers, and e-commerce platforms.
With a diverse workforce speaking more than 20 languages, the organisation offers a dynamic and multicultural environment. The culture is informal, collaborative, and focused on teamwork, with short communication lines and shared celebrations of success.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience
- Location: Kampen
- Work type: 32–40 hours per week, on-site (flexible workspace in open-plan office)
As an Accounts Receivable Officer in the Credit Control department, you play a key role in ensuring smooth and accurate payment processes.
Your responsibilities include:
- Monitoring and following up on outstanding invoices
- Maintaining contact with customers and arranging payment agreements
- Processing bank, cash, and credit card transactions
- Investigating and resolving payment discrepancies
- Assessing customer financial risks (credit checks and acceptance)
- Initiating collection procedures when needed
- Handling debtor enquiries and objections
- Maintaining accurate and up-to-date customer records
- Supporting colleagues with your expertise
- Acting as backup for the Credit Control Manager when required
- You will collaborate closely with colleagues in a small, supportive team consisting of a manager and administrative assistants.
Requirements:
- MBO level 4 working and thinking level
- Relevant education (Business Administration, Financial Administration, or similar)
- 3–5 years of experience in accounts receivable
- Strong communication skills and attention to detail
- Good command of Dutch and English
- SAP knowledge is a plus
- German and/or French is an advantage
- Living within 45 minutes of Kampen
- You are organised, proactive, and able to balance customer relationships with business interests, even in challenging situations.
What’s Offered:
- Prospect of a permanent contract
- Fully employer-paid pension contribution
- 5 weeks of holiday (based on full-time)
- Travel allowance (€0.23/km from 10 km onwards)
- Employee discounts via benefits platform
- Option for additional leave and bike leasing
- Company laptop
- Regular team and social activities
About the Company:
You will join an international wholesale organisation specialising in importing and distributing premium food brands from Asia and Africa across Europe. The company serves a wide range of customers, including retailers, hospitality suppliers, and e-commerce platforms.
With a diverse workforce speaking more than 20 languages, the organisation offers a dynamic and multicultural environment. The culture is informal, collaborative, and focused on teamwork, with short communication lines and shared celebrations of success.
To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
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Requirements
Accounts Receivable, Debiteurenbeheer, Credit Control, Credit Management, Collections, Debt Collection, AR Officer, AR Specialist, Accounts Receivable Clerk, Invoice Management, Payment Processing, Cash Allocation, Bank Reconciliation, Credit Risk Assessment, Credit Checks, Customer Accounts, Outstanding Invoices, Payment Follow-up, Dunning, Dispute Resolution, Financial Administration, SAP, ERP Systems, Finance Operations, Administrative Accuracy, Attention to Detail, Communication Skills, Stakeholder Management, Customer Contact, Problem Solving, Proactive, Organized, Dutch Speaking, English Speaking, Kampen, Zwolle Region, On-site, Office Based, International Organization, Multicultural Environment, Team Player, Collaborative, Fast-paced Environment
Salary
€3000 per month, Benefits: Competitive, based on experience
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