Dutch Speaking Accounts Receivable Officer

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Location: Kampen

Work type: 32–40 hours per week, on-site (flexible workspace in open-plan office)

Monitoring and following up on outstanding invoices

Maintaining contact with customers and arranging payment agreements

Processing bank, cash, and credit card transactions

Investigating and resolving payment discrepancies

Assessing customer financial risks (credit checks and acceptance)

Initiating collection procedures when needed

Handling debtor enquiries and objections

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date customer records

Supporting colleagues with your expertise

Acting as backup for the Credit Control Manager when required

You will collaborate closely with colleagues in a small, supportive team consisting of a manager and administrative assistants.

MBO level 4 working and thinking level

Relevant education (Business Administration, Financial Administration, or similar)

3–5 years of experience in accounts receivable

Strong communication skills and attention to detail

Good command of Dutch and English

SAP knowledge is a plus

German and/or French is an advantage

Living within 45 minutes of Kampen

You are organised, proactive, and able to balance customer relationships with business interests, even in challenging situations.

Prospect of a permanent contract

Fully employer-paid pension contribution

5 weeks of holiday (based on full-time)

Travel allowance (€0.23/km from 10 km onwards)

Employee discounts via benefits platform

Option for additional leave and bike leasing

Company laptop

Regular team and social activities

As an Accounts Receivable Officer in the Credit Control department, you play a key role in ensuring smooth and accurate payment processes.You will join an international wholesale organisation specialising in importing and distributing premium food brands from Asia and Africa across Europe. The company serves a wide range of customers, including retailers, hospitality suppliers, and e-commerce platforms.With a diverse workforce speaking more than 20 languages, the organisation offers a dynamic and multicultural environment. The culture is informal, collaborative, and focused on teamwork, with short communication lines and shared celebrations of success.To apply, please send your CV in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.