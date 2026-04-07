AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian

Our client is a well-established international organisation operating within the healthcare sector, with a strong presence across multiple European markets and a focus on delivering high-quality operational and business support services.

We are looking for an experienced Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Accountant to support their Business Centre in Sofia.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a newly formed team from the very beginning, contribute to building efficient and scalable processes, and collaborate with colleagues across Europe in a dynamic and international environment.

Job Profile for AP/AR Accountant

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Process supplier invoices, payments, bank statements, and cash allocations accurately and on time

Maintain and reconcile vendor or customer accounts, ensuring data accuracy and completeness

Investigate and resolve payment discrepancies or disputes, coordinating with internal stakeholders as required

Support credit control activities (for AR) or vendor account management (for AP)

Participate in month-end and year-end closing activities relevant to AP or AR

Ensure compliance with internal policies, procedures, and financial controls

Contribute to achieving service level agreements (SLAs) and operational KPIs

Identify opportunities for process optimisation, automation, and efficiency improvements

Support audit requests and provide relevant documentation as required

Collaborate with team members to maintain a high-performance and positive team environment

Candidate Profile for AP/AR Accountant

Must be fluent in English and any of these languages: Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian, both written and spoken

A university degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or Business Administration is preferred

Minimum 3 years of accounting experience, preferably in Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, or a similar finance function

Solid understanding of accounting principles, AP/AR processes, and reconciliation practices

Strong MS Office skills, particularly Excel, and experience with ERP/accounting systems.

Experience working in an international company or shared service environment is a plus

Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to prioritise tasks under deadlines

Proactive, collaborative, and customer-focused mindset with strong communication skills

What Our Client Offers

Excellent salary

Flexible working hours

Hybrid working model

Food vouchers

Additional health insurance, including dental coverage

Comprehensive training and career development opportunities

Corporate discounts on products and services

Discounted sports cards

A positive and collaborative work environment

Opportunity to join an international company with a leading market position in Europe

Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.