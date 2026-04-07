AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian

AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian

Posted on April 7, 2026
Tilburg
English, Italian
40
Posted on April 7, 2026

About this role

Our client is a well-established international organisation operating within the healthcare sector, with a strong presence across multiple European markets and a focus on delivering high-quality operational and business support services.

We are looking for an experienced Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Accountant to support their Business Centre in Sofia. 

This is an excellent opportunity to join a newly formed team from the very beginning, contribute to building efficient and scalable processes, and collaborate with colleagues across Europe in a dynamic and international environment.

Job Profile for AP/AR Accountant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Process supplier invoices, payments, bank statements, and cash allocations accurately and on time
  • Maintain and reconcile vendor or customer accounts, ensuring data accuracy and completeness
  • Investigate and resolve payment discrepancies or disputes, coordinating with internal stakeholders as required
  • Support credit control activities (for AR) or vendor account management (for AP)
  • Participate in month-end and year-end closing activities relevant to AP or AR
  • Ensure compliance with internal policies, procedures, and financial controls
  • Contribute to achieving service level agreements (SLAs) and operational KPIs
  • Identify opportunities for process optimisation, automation, and efficiency improvements
  • Support audit requests and provide relevant documentation as required
  • Collaborate with team members to maintain a high-performance and positive team environment

Candidate Profile for AP/AR Accountant

  • Must be fluent in English and any of these languages: Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian, both written and spoken
  • A university degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or Business Administration is preferred
  • Minimum 3 years of accounting experience, preferably in Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, or a similar finance function
  • Solid understanding of accounting principles, AP/AR processes, and reconciliation practices
  • Strong MS Office skills, particularly Excel, and experience with ERP/accounting systems.
  • Experience working in an international company or shared service environment is a plus
  • Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to prioritise tasks under deadlines
  • Proactive, collaborative, and customer-focused mindset with strong communication skills

What Our Client Offers

  • Excellent salary
  • Flexible working hours
  • Hybrid working model
  • Food vouchers
  • Additional health insurance, including dental coverage
  • Comprehensive training and career development opportunities
  • Corporate discounts on products and services
  • Discounted sports cards
  • A positive and collaborative work environment
  • Opportunity to join an international company with a leading market position in Europe

Blue Lynx Careers EOOD is a registered provider of recruitment services with Licence No. 3173/06.07.2021, valid without expiry date.

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