AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian
About this role
Our client is a well-established international organisation operating within the healthcare sector, with a strong presence across multiple European markets and a focus on delivering high-quality operational and business support services.
We are looking for an experienced Accounts Payable/Accounts Receivable Accountant to support their Business Centre in Sofia.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a newly formed team from the very beginning, contribute to building efficient and scalable processes, and collaborate with colleagues across Europe in a dynamic and international environment.
Job Profile for AP/AR Accountant
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Process supplier invoices, payments, bank statements, and cash allocations accurately and on time
- Maintain and reconcile vendor or customer accounts, ensuring data accuracy and completeness
- Investigate and resolve payment discrepancies or disputes, coordinating with internal stakeholders as required
- Support credit control activities (for AR) or vendor account management (for AP)
- Participate in month-end and year-end closing activities relevant to AP or AR
- Ensure compliance with internal policies, procedures, and financial controls
- Contribute to achieving service level agreements (SLAs) and operational KPIs
- Identify opportunities for process optimisation, automation, and efficiency improvements
- Support audit requests and provide relevant documentation as required
- Collaborate with team members to maintain a high-performance and positive team environment
Candidate Profile for AP/AR Accountant
- Must be fluent in English and any of these languages: Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian, both written and spoken
- A university degree in Accounting, Finance, Economics, or Business Administration is preferred
- Minimum 3 years of accounting experience, preferably in Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, or a similar finance function
- Solid understanding of accounting principles, AP/AR processes, and reconciliation practices
- Strong MS Office skills, particularly Excel, and experience with ERP/accounting systems.
- Experience working in an international company or shared service environment is a plus
- Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail, and ability to prioritise tasks under deadlines
- Proactive, collaborative, and customer-focused mindset with strong communication skills
What Our Client Offers
- Excellent salary
- Flexible working hours
- Hybrid working model
- Food vouchers
- Additional health insurance, including dental coverage
- Comprehensive training and career development opportunities
- Corporate discounts on products and services
- Discounted sports cards
- A positive and collaborative work environment
- Opportunity to join an international company with a leading market position in Europe
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