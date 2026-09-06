Vacancy | Credit Controller | French and English | Leiden
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for a position where you can use your exceptional communication and problem solving skills? Do you speak fluently French and English and live in or around the Leiden area? If yes, then this position is for you! We are looking for a Credit Controller who is able to follow up on vital outstanding accounts and thus can contribute to the cash flow for the company. The applicant needs to ensure that the customers receive the necessary credit and monitor and control it. The role is focusing on the French and Belgian market, therefore French and English language skills are essential. The leading fashion focused company’s Head Office is located in the Leiden area. The Dutch office employs 150 people in the development, sales, marketing and distribution departments. The Credit Controller will be joining a team of three colleagues.
Your tasks as a Credit Controller:
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- Proactively manage the assigned debtors portfolio;
- Maintain Trust-It portfolio and follow up on daily action list;
- Liaise with sales and customer service to resolve outstanding queries;
- Proactively contact clients in order to ensure timely payments and dispute resolving;
- Manage Credit Insurance process;
- Deal effectively with “On Hold” orders;
- Housekeeping AR sub-ledger, initiate write-offs;
- Discuss payments plans and follow up on them;
- Replace other Credit Controller during absence;
- Initiate debt collection files;
- Continuous review of administrative procedures and suggest proposals of improvement.
What do we offer you
A dynamic and vibrant work environment with great colleagues, nice lunch and the possibility to buy sports clothing with great discounts! The salary range is between € 2.500,- and € 2.900,- depending on your experience and educational background. You will receive a direct contract with the client.
Job Requirements
Your background and personality:
- Language skills: fluent in French and English. Dutch is a plus but not necessary;
- Work experience: at least 2 years in a related field (e.g.: financial administrative position on a bachelor level);
- Computer knowledge: high level of Microsoft Office, most importantly in Excel;
- Excellent communicator;
- Good problem solver;
- Independent with good eye for detail;
- Accurate and proactive.
About the company
International company within the fashion wholesale and retail.