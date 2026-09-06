Vacancy | Credit Controller | French and English | Leiden

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a position where you can use your exceptional communication and problem solving skills? Do you speak fluently French and English and live in or around the Leiden area? If yes, then this position is for you! We are looking for a Credit Controller who is able to follow up on vital outstanding accounts and thus can contribute to the cash flow for the company. The applicant needs to ensure that the customers receive the necessary credit and monitor and control it. The role is focusing on the French and Belgian market, therefore French and English language skills are essential. The leading fashion focused company’s Head Office is located in the Leiden area. The Dutch office employs 150 people in the development, sales, marketing and distribution departments. The Credit Controller will be joining a team of three colleagues.

Your tasks as a Credit Controller:

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