Vacancy I Disbursements Associate I Fulltime I English I Tilburg area

Vacancy I Disbursements Associate I Fulltime I English I Tilburg area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Goirle
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Looking for a new challenge in finance? Are you very precise in your work and do you speak English fluently? Ready to work in an international, dynamic company with a great team spirit? Then this vacancy might be what you are looking for.

In the position of disbursements associate, you will have the following responsibilities:

  • Initiate on daily basis the automated payment runs for the scheduled entities
  • Initiate on daily bases the manual payments like salary and other as per requests
  • Accurate processing of Direct Debit payments
  • Reconcile the bank account for outgoing payments
  • Execution of payments in line with set processes and procedures
  • Ensure accurate and complete tracking of outgoing payments
  • Ensure accurate and complete archiving of payment documents for auditing purposes
  • Assist in internal and external audits, payment recovery audits etc.
  • Maintain good working relationships with both internal as external customers/suppliers
  • Actively participate in process improvement projects

Job Requirements

To be able to apply for this position you will need to meet the following requirements:

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Professional level or ( near) native level of English is mandatory

  • Experienced user of SAP
  • Excellent Excel skills and knowledge of other MS Office applications
  • Basic accounting knowledge
  • Flexible, effective communicator, team player
  • Problem solving and excellent organizational skills
  • Accurate and good attention to detail

Please note that you need to have a valid work permit for the Netherlands in order to be eligible for this position.

About the company

Our client is an international organization with several different product lines, ranging from office supplies to tools and home products. Their financial shared services is located near Tilburg, where they gather all financial administration for their European offices. Headquarters is located in the US.

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