Vacancy | Collections Specialist | German | Tilburg

Vacancy | Collections Specialist | German | Tilburg

Posted on September 6, 2026
Goirle
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a challenging position as a collections specialist in an open-minded and international working environment? Do you speak German and English at a (near) native level? Then this might be the right vacancy for you!

As collections specialist you are responsible for debt collection duties for German speaking customers’ accounts:

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  • You perform collection duties and maximize timely collections.
  • You get to the bottom of issues and hereby involve the responsible process owners.
  • You evaluate potential risks and work closely together with the credit risk team.
  • You solve dispute cases and agree on payment plans when necessary.
  • You refer customers to external collection agency when required and continue to monitor progress on these cases. Additionally, you establish and maintain the relationships with external and internal customers.
  • You provide regular updates on key overdue customers for management review.

What do we offer you

  • Fulltime and permanent position in an international and multicultural company
  • Dynamic and open-minded work environment
  • Salary indication: approximately €2000 gross/month (based on experience)
  • 24 holidays as well as 13 ADV days per year
  • 8% holiday allowance

Job Requirements

Are you the candidate we are looking for?

  • You speak German at a (near) native level and have excellent communication skills in English. Additionally, knowledge of Spanish and/or Polish would be considered a plus.
  • You have a relevant degree, preferably in the field of in Finance or Business Administration.
  • You have at least 1-2 years experience in a relevant office position such as credit collector, customer service or alike.
  • You are pro-active and have a hands-on attitude.
  • You are experienced in working with MS Excel and preferably also SAP.

About the company

The company you will be working for is a fast-growing American trade company with its international financial headquarters based in the Netherlands. The organization employs over 25 different nationalities and trades with many renowned brands.

For further information and questions regarding this vacancy, please don't hesitate to contact Sarah White via sarah.white@uniquemultilingual.com or by phone +31 (0) 641682158.

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