Vacancy | Collections Specialist | German | Tilburg

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a challenging position as a collections specialist in an open-minded and international working environment? Do you speak German and English at a (near) native level? Then this might be the right vacancy for you!



As collections specialist you are responsible for debt collection duties for German speaking customers’ accounts:



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