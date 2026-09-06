Vacancy I Temporary Accounting assistant I Fulltime I English I Tilburg area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you experienced in accounting and do you speak English fluently? Ready to work in an international, dynamic company with a great team spirit? Then this vacancy might be what you are looking for.
In the position of accounting assistant, you will have the following responsibilities:
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- Prepare timely and accurate financial statements for company divisions according to company policies, US GAAP and SOX;
- ensure compliance to USGAAP and adherence to company policies
- calculation and booking of accruals, provisions and other financial adjustments
- preparation of monthly and quarterly balance sheet reviews
- Review and analyse financial and operating information and make recommendations for improvement to management
- give advice on the basis of knowledge and experience and communicate with stakeholders
- day to day accounting team support
- liaising with internal and external audit.
- participate in several ad-hoc projects
What do we offer you
- Full time (40 hr/week)
- The position will be for a minimum of 6 months, max 9 months
- Free use of the company bus (Tilburg station to the location)
- dynamic work environment
- international team of co-workers, they employ over 20 different nationalities
- Salary €2200 gross/month, depending on experience
- 24 holidays per year
Job Requirements
To be able to apply for this position you will need to meet the following requirements:
- Professional level or ( near) native level of English is mandatory
- 1 to 2 years of experience within accounting in a multinational or multi-subsidiary organization
- Financial background or other Accounting qualifications
- Excellent communicator with demonstrated knowledge of GL processes
- Flexible, result oriented and client oriented attitude
- Experienced user of SAP
About the company
Our client is an international organization with several different product lines, ranging from office supplies to tools and home products. Their financial shared services is located near Tilburg, where they gather all financial administration for their European offices. Headquarters is located in the US.