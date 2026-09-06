GL Accounting Associate | English |Tilburg | temp
Posted on September 6, 2026
Goirle
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you experienced in accounting and do you speak English fluently? Then this might be the position for you. This will be for the period of 3/4 months.
In the position of accounting associate, you will have the following responsibilities:
- Prepare timely and accurate financial statements for company divisions according to company policies, US GAAP and SOX;
- ensure compliance to USGAAP and adherence to company policies
- Identify weak points in the process and implement improvements
- Review and analyse financial and operating information and make recommendations for improvement to management
- Calculation and booking of accruals, provisions and other financial adjustments
- Preparation of monthly and quarterly balance sheet reviews
- Give advice on the basis of knowledge and experience and communicate with stakeholders
- Day to day accounting team support
- Liaising with internal and external audit.
What do we offer you
- Temporary position (3/4months)
- Full time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary of approx. €2200 gross per month based on experience
- Extra compensation for ADV days
- 8% holiday allowance
- 24 holidays per year based on full time employment
- Easily accessible by public transport
- Dynamic work environment
- international team of co-workers
Job Requirements
For this position, we are looking for a candidate that meets the following requirements:
- Accounting degree (HBO or other) or other Accounting qualifications.
- Around 2 years of experience within accounting in a multinational or multi subsidiary organisation.
- Excellent communicator with demonstrated knowledge of GL proccesses
- Proficiency in English, Dutch is a plus
- Flexible, result oriented and client oriented attitude
- Experienced user of SAP
About the company
Our client is an international organisation with several different product lines, ranging from office supplies to tools and home products. Their financial shared services is located near Tilburg, where they gather all financial administration for their European offices. Headquarters is located in the US.
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