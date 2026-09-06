Financial associate fluent in English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As Financial Assistant, you will be part of the Accounts Receivable department where you will be working in close collaboration with the customer, AP, Disbursements, Sales, and other departments within the organisation.
You will have the following responsibilities:
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- To act as main point of contact for all customer program related issues and procedures
- To contribute towards process improvement and efficiency
- Manage customer program invoices according to the agreed and appropriate process flow
- Timely registration of invoices and raising of credit note as requested
- To be able to reconcile customer’s ledgers both on AR and AP side.
- Monthly generation of monthly accrual entries (as needed) and reconciliation of EMEA customer accruals
- Sarbanes Oxley compliance and obtaining all necessary approvals.
- Drive the process and work with Disbursements to ensure timely processing of payments
- Work together to form strong lines of communication between the different departments you will be working with and with your clients
- Escalate issues as needed
What do we offer you
Full time position in a dynamic work environment within an international team of co-workers. The position is for at least 9 to 12 months, with a possible extension.
Interested? Please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or for more information contact Karen Rosvelds on +31 6 188 322 08
Job Requirements
- Advanced communication skills in English
- SAP, Word and Excel knowledge
- General accounting skills - AP, AR, Claims or GL experience. Understanding of all 4 areas is a plus.
- Excellent customer service skills
- Effective communicator, both written and verbal
- Quick thinker, able to negotiate and compromise
- Flexible and able to multi task
- Able to problem solve effectively
- Effective team player (able to backup colleagues and strive to achieve targets as a team)
About the company
Our client is an international organisation with several different product lines, ranging from office supplies to tools and home products. Their financial shared services is located near Tilburg, where they gather all financial administration for their European offices. Headquarters is located in the US.