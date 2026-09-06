Financial associate fluent in English

What exactly are you going to do

As Financial Assistant, you will be part of the Accounts Receivable department where you will be working in close collaboration with the customer, AP, Disbursements, Sales, and other departments within the organisation.

You will have the following responsibilities:

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