Vacancy | Credit Controller | German and English | Leiden

Vacancy | Credit Controller | German and English | Leiden

Posted on September 6, 2026
Leiden
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for a position where you can use your exceptional communication and problem solving skills? Do you speak fluent German and English and live in or around the Leiden area? If yes, then this position is for you! We are looking for a credit controller who is able to follow up on vital outstanding accounts and thus can contribute to the cash flow for the company. The applicant needs to ensure that the customers receive the necessary credit and monitor and control it. The role is focusing on the German and UK market therefore German and English language skills are essential. The leading fashion focused company’s Head Office is located in the Leiden area. The Dutch office employs 150 people in the development, sales, marketing and distribution departments. The Credit Controller will be joining a team of three colleagues. Your tasks as a Credit Controller:

  • Proactively manage the assigned debtors portfolio;
  • Maintain Trust-It portfolio & follow up on daily action list;
  • Liaise with sales and customer service to resolve outstanding queries;
  • Proactively contact clients in order to ensure timely payments and dispute resolving;
  • Manage Credit Insurance process;
  • Deal effectively with “On Hold” orders;
  • Housekeeping AR sub-ledger, initiate write-offs;
  • Discuss payments plans and follow up on them;
  • Replace other Credit Controller during absence;
  • Initiate debt collection files;
  • Continuous review of administrative procedures and suggest proposals of improvement.

What do we offer you

Salary between approx. € 2.700,- and € 3.000,- depending on your experience and educational background. Direct contract offered by our client.

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Job Requirements

Your background and personality:

  • Language skills: fluent in German and English. Dutch is a plus but not necessary;
  • Work experience: at least 2 years in a related field (e.g.: financial administrative position on a bachelor level);
  • Computer knowledge: high level of Microsoft Office, most importantly in Excel;
  • Excellent communicator;
  • Good problem solver;
  • Independent with good eye for detail;
  • Accurate and proactive.

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can not always respond within 2 working days. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/. This vacancy can also be found under: Credit control, Order to Cash, job, vacancy, Unique Multilingual, German, Duits, English, Engels, Finance, Financial.

About the company

International company within the fashion wholesale and retail.

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