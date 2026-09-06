Vacancy | Full time Accounts Officer | English and Dutch | Den Haag

Are you good with numbers and do you have excellent administrative skills? Do you speak English and Dutch and would you love to be part of an international team? Then we are looking for you! In this position you are part of the Finance Department, and you will work closely together with the rest of your team. In this role you will:

Job Requirements

What we are looking for in the right candidate is:

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Fluency in English and Dutch, both written and spoken;

Education in the field of accounting/economic/administration;

Good knowledge of accounting software packages and MS Office - especially Excel;

Some experience in accountancy;

A hard-worker and a team player;

Someone who can demonstrate and maintain a high level of confidentiality and with great eye for detail;

Please note that all applications must be submitted with a detailed CV and cover letter.