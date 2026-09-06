Accunts Officer

Accunts Officer

Posted on September 6, 2026
Leidschendam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you good with numbers and do you have excellent administrative skills? Do you speak English and Dutch and would you love to be part of an international team? Then we are looking for you! In this position you are part of the Finance Department, and you will work closely together with the rest of your team. In this role you will:

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  • Process creditor invoices and maintain purchase ledger;
  • Be responsible for data input using computerized accounting software;
  • Prepare payments, monthly vessel accruals and recharge hours;
  • Prepare supporting documents for monthly vessel reports and intercompany invoicing;
  • Photocopying of supporting documents;
  • Book bank statements and intercompany invoices on a daily basis;
  • Maintain an effective and accurate filing system;
  • Assist with any other work delegated by the Sr. Accounts Officer, Controller and Management Accountant.

What do we offer you

  • A long term full time position in an international and dynamic company.
  • You will start with a 7 month contract through Unique Finance with 25 holidays per year and 8% holiday allowance. After this period the company is likely to offer a direct contract (depending on performance) with excellent secondary benefits.
  • Travel compensation

Job Requirements

What we are looking for in the right candidate is:

  • Fluency in English and Dutch, both written and spoken;
  • Education in the field of accounting/economic/administration;
  • Good knowledge of accounting software packages and MS Office - especially Excel;
  • Some experience in accountancy;
  • A hard-worker and a team player;
  • Someone who can demonstrate and maintain a high level of confidentiality and with great eye for detail;

About the company

International company in the technical field.

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