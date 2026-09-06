Vacancy | Financial Administrator | English | Leiden

Our international client in Leiden is looking for a temporary Financial Administrator for a period of approximately 2 months. In this role you will provide administrative, financial and office support. You will be working in an international environment and part of small team consisting of three people. On a daily basis you will be working on the following tasks:

You will be part of a small, but diverse and friendly team. It will be a temporary full time position for approximately 2 months, starting mid-February. The company is easy to reach by car and public transport and the salary will be €2200-€2600, depending on your education and work experience. Travel costs will be compensated. You will be offered a contract through Unique Multilingual with 8% holiday allowance and 25 holidays on a yearly basis.

Job Requirements

What we are looking for in the right candidate is:

MBO or Bachelor degree in Finance/Accounting or related studies

2-3 years' experience in a similar finance role

Strong knowledge and experience of accounting software – experience with Oracle is a plus.

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel & Word is a must.

Hands-on experience in small/ medium sized organization desirable

Accuracy

Able to work methodically and neatly

Good oral and written communication skills (English)

Good communication and organizational skills

Teamplayer

Neat personal appearance

Living close to Leiden or The Hague is an advantage

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position. This vacancy can also be found under: English, Dutch, Financial administrator, Finance, Financiele administrator, financieel medewerker, Oracle, admin, Administration, International, support, ERP, customers, all round, Engels, temporary, tijdelijk. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.