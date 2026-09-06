Vacancy | Financial Administrator | English | Leiden
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Our international client in Leiden is looking for a temporary Financial Administrator for a period of approximately 2 months. In this role you will provide administrative, financial and office support. You will be working in an international environment and part of small team consisting of three people. On a daily basis you will be working on the following tasks:
- Sorting and distribution of incoming mail to areas and staff within the organization and dispatching outgoing mail
- Operating a range of office machines such as photocopiers, computers and faxes
- Filing papers and documents
- Managing weekly banking payment – familiar with ABN online payment
- Booking & coding the payments
- Supporting the controller/ accountants for monthly closing procedure & other daily financial tasks
- Supporting with some HR administration
- Taking care of VAT filing administration on a monthly basis
- Other ad-hoc duties.
- Answering telephone enquiries from vendors, attending to visitors and assisting other staff in the organization with their enquiries
What do we offer you
You will be part of a small, but diverse and friendly team. It will be a temporary full time position for approximately 2 months, starting mid-February. The company is easy to reach by car and public transport and the salary will be €2200-€2600, depending on your education and work experience. Travel costs will be compensated. You will be offered a contract through Unique Multilingual with 8% holiday allowance and 25 holidays on a yearly basis.
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Job Requirements
What we are looking for in the right candidate is:
- MBO or Bachelor degree in Finance/Accounting or related studies
- 2-3 years' experience in a similar finance role
- Strong knowledge and experience of accounting software – experience with Oracle is a plus.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Excel & Word is a must.
- Hands-on experience in small/ medium sized organization desirable
- Accuracy
- Able to work methodically and neatly
- Good oral and written communication skills (English)
- Good communication and organizational skills
- Teamplayer
- Neat personal appearance
- Living close to Leiden or The Hague is an advantage
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position. This vacancy can also be found under: English, Dutch, Financial administrator, Finance, Financiele administrator, financieel medewerker, Oracle, admin, Administration, International, support, ERP, customers, all round, Engels, temporary, tijdelijk. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
International company in the technological field.