Vacancy | International Credit Collector | English plus one other EU language | Arnhem
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are urgently looking for an international credit collector - No Dutch required! Within the department of Credit Collection (part of the European SSC), this team is responsible for all contact with debtors in Europe. The team consists of 10 colleagues, divided over 3 national teams. The company is looking for new colleagues to join the Northern/Southern Europe teams. As credit collector:
- You are responsible for your own B2B customer portfolio in your own assigned region;
- You stay in touch with your customers through phone and mail;
- You treat all questions and cases concerning billing;
- You investigate on the solvency of your customers;
- You evaluate the payment history and look for ways to improve the payment patterns;
- You find ways to improve working methods and procedures.
Job Requirements
The credit collector requirements are:
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
- Higher Secondary Education; MBO or HBO, by preference in a financial/economical field of study;
- (near-)native English written and oral skills, since the company’s main language is English, Dutch knowledge is considered an advantage, not a must.
- Good knowledge of a second European language (German, French, Spanish, Italian etc.) is a MUST;
- Customer support or collections experience in an international environment;
- Oracle-knowledge is considered an advantage.
As a person you are :
- proactive;
- independent;
- a team-player;
- intrinsically motivated;
- customer oriented;
- You live in the Arnhem region, at a maximum of 30 minutes commuting distance.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is an international and multi-cultural organization, operating on a world-wide scale. The work environment is very dynamic, customer and quality oriented. Furthermore, the employees are sociable and engaged.