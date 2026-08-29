Financial Accounting & Reporting Specialist - English

Our client, a globally recognised energy corporation with a strong international presence, is currently seeking a Financial Accounting and Reporting Specialist to join their dynamic, multicultural, and multilingual team in The Hague, reporting to the Head of Group Financial Accounting and Reporting.

Job Profile for Financial Accounting & Reporting Specialist

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Coordinate the end-of-month financial closing and maintain documentation and analysis for audit and compliance purposes

Prepare auditor-reviewed quarterly consolidated financials for the group of entities under a mandate

Prepare the statutory financial statements of multiple entities and perform the full consolidation of subsidiaries and branch activities as applicable in conformity with applicable standards

Prepare the Director’s Report and coordinate the collection of required information from the internal stakeholders

Manage the audit of multiple entities with external auditors and local management of respective entities

Support periodic preparation of financial and management reporting to management and stakeholders at the parent company

Align with the Tax Unit for tax compliance activities, support the maintenance of the Tax Control Framework and ensure external compliance with the Chamber of Commerce and Tax Reporting

Collaborate and coordinate with other Finance teams in relation to end-of-month financial closing processes (i.e. Treasury, Business Planning and Performance Management, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Payroll, GRC)

Maintain the General Ledger and Chart of Accounts and manage changes in line with company policy

Perform GL reconciliations and intercompany balance reconciliations, and carry out IRCF controls self-testing

Prepare CBS reporting documentation and coordinate the monthly and quarterly reports in line with the timeline

Perform technical accounting analysis and develop memos for documentation and collaboration to support informed decision-making

Recommend and implement changes to the existing, and develop new Accounting and Reporting guidelines and policies

Initiate automation using new solutions to gain efficiency in financial accounting and reporting processes

Advise the Head of Group Financial Accounting and Reporting on complex accounting and finance issues

Maintain Internal Control documentation in the best order and ensure compliance with regulatory reporting requirements in local jurisdictions

Candidate Profile for Financial Accounting & Reporting Specialist

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of the Dutch language is a plus

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Economics or a related field. A post-graduate title such as CPA, ACCA or RA is a plus

In-depth knowledge of SAP, S4/HANA in particular, and SAP Central Finance

Strong understanding and application of IFRS standards

6-9 years of progressive work experience in technical accounting, reporting, consolidation, financial statement preparation and external audit coordination

A combination of Big 4 and industry experience is a must

Strong working knowledge of MS Office and advanced skills in Excel. Experience with BPC is a plus

Able to work independently with minimal guidance and act as a resource for colleagues with less experience

Good communication and problem-solving skills

What Our Client Offers