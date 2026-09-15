Do you enjoy working with both Finance and Operations, support decision-making with data-driven insights, and contribute to improving business performance across commercial and industrial activities?

We are looking for a Controller to be part of an international organisation operating in the construction Industry. You will join the Dutch entity where teamwork and practical thinking are highly valued.

Interested? Let's get in contact!

You will play an important role in supporting business performance, financial planning, and operational efficiency across the organization. Your responsibilities are to:

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Commercial Controlling

Monitor and analyze sales performance, margins, and pricing dynamics across markets and channels;

Develop and maintain sales KPIs including volumes, revenues, and contribution margins;

Perform variance analysis (Actual vs Budget / Forecast) and identify business drivers;

Support sales budgeting and forecasting processes together with commercial teams.

Industrial Controlling

Monitor raw material cost evolution together with the purchasing department;

Analyze production costs, industrial efficiency, and standard versus actual costs;

Investigate manufacturing variances related to materials, labor, and overheads;

Support costing processes for manufactured and traded products;

Work closely with Operations to identify efficiency improvements and cost-saving opportunities.

Reporting & Planning

Prepare monthly reporting packages including financial and operational KPIs;

Support budgeting and forecasting activities with reliable and consistent data;

Contribute to financial closing activities and controlling accuracy;

Develop and improve dashboards and reporting tools;

Ensure alignment with corporate reporting standards and guidelines.

Business Partnering