Finance Business Partner | S&OP | temp 8+ months

A leading international organization in the food and consumer goods industry is looking for an experienced Finance Business Partner to strengthen its S&OP Finance team. You will join a global environment where supply chain decisions have a direct impact on commercial and financial performance.

This is not a traditional reporting or accounting controller role. Working at the intersection of Finance, Planning and Supply Chain, you will translate planning and supply scenarios into their impact on profitability, inventory, capacity, cost and cash. You can challenge assumptions, provide insights for better decision-making and help improve and automate existing planning and forecasting processes.

This is a great opportunity for someone who combines strong financial analysis with hands-on business partnering and enjoys influencing the decisions behind the numbers.

What will you do?

You will play an active role throughout the S&OP cycle, connecting operational planning with the financial outlook. Your responsibilities include: