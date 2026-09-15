Finance Business Partner | S&OP | temp 8+ months
About this role
A leading international organization in the food and consumer goods industry is looking for an experienced Finance Business Partner to strengthen its S&OP Finance team. You will join a global environment where supply chain decisions have a direct impact on commercial and financial performance.
This is not a traditional reporting or accounting controller role. Working at the intersection of Finance, Planning and Supply Chain, you will translate planning and supply scenarios into their impact on profitability, inventory, capacity, cost and cash. You can challenge assumptions, provide insights for better decision-making and help improve and automate existing planning and forecasting processes.
This is a great opportunity for someone who combines strong financial analysis with hands-on business partnering and enjoys influencing the decisions behind the numbers.
What will you do?
You will play an active role throughout the S&OP cycle, connecting operational planning with the financial outlook. Your responsibilities include:
- Perform financial scenario analyses to support S&OP decisions.
- Create end-to-end insight into the financial consequences of volume and supply decisions.
- Work closely with Planning teams to review assumptions, supply volumes and capacity utilization.
- Connect planning data to financial forecasts and ensure consistency across different teams and systems.
- Support monthly and quarterly reviews and prepare consolidated insights for Global S&OP meetings.
- Analyse variances and root causes and translate findings into concrete actions.
- Provide relevant datasets and insights to commercial, factory and supply chain controllers.
- Identify opportunities to simplify processes and improve the quality and efficiency of reporting and forecasting.
- Contribute to automation initiatives and the further development of finance and planning tools.
- Act as a constructive challenger to Planning and other stakeholders across the organization.
Requirements
Who are we looking for?
- Experience in Commercial Finance, Supply Chain Finance, FP&A or Operations Finance.
- Experience with S&OP, IBP or comparable planning and forecasting processes.
- Strong analytical and scenario-modelling skills.
- Comfortable acting as a senior business partner in an international matrix organization.
- Experience in FMCG, food, manufacturing or another complex supply chain environment is highly relevant.
- Strong Excel and PowerPoint skills.
- SAP, HFM, Adaptive Planning and/or Power BI experience is a plus.
- Fluent English; Dutch is a plus.
- Proactive, quick to learn and comfortable challenging existing ways of working.
We are looking for someone with the seniority to operate independently and make an impact quickly. The relevance and depth of your experience matter more than an exact number of years.
Salary
This is a temporary position for 38 hours per week, starting as soon as possible and running until the mid-May 2027. The role offers hybrid working, with Monday and Wednesday in the Amersfoort office and the remaining three days working from home.
For this role, we offer a temporary contract through Independent Recruiters Flex with a gross monthly salary between €5,300 and €6,500, based on 38 hours per week.
Freelance fulfillment is not possible!
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.