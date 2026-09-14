Administrative Specialist | Dutch
Posted on September 14, 2026
Amsterdam
Dutch
Posted on September 14, 2026
About this role
Accounting Operations & Payment Support:
Tax, Compliance & Financial Reporting:
HR Administration & Payroll Support:
Stakeholder & External Partner Management:
Backup & Team Support:
- Support the end-to-end accounting administration process, including the verification, review, and processing of invoices to ensure accuracy, completeness, and compliance with company policies.
- Assist with the timely and accurate registration of financial transactions and the preparation of payment documentation within the company's financial systems.
- Support financial planning and administrative activities, ensuring that relevant accounting documentation is properly maintained and transferred to external accounting partners where required.
- Continuously review existing accounting processes and identify opportunities to improve efficiency, accuracy, and internal controls.
Tax, Compliance & Financial Reporting:
- Support monthly, quarterly, and annual closing activities in cooperation with internal and external stakeholders.
- Prepare and coordinate tax filings and declarations in compliance with applicable legal and fiscal requirements.
- Ensure adherence to accounting standards, tax regulations, and internal compliance guidelines.
- Support audits and provide documentation required by auditors, tax authorities, and other external parties.
HR Administration & Payroll Support:
- Coordinate payroll-related activities and support HR administration processes.
- Act as a key contact for accounting, administrative, payroll, and human resources matters.
- Support Hyundai Glovis Europe Headquarters in Eschborn with accounting, fiscal, administrative, and HR-related requests and reporting requirements.
Stakeholder & External Partner Management:
- Coordinate and collaborate with external service providers, including tax advisors, auditors, payroll providers, and accounting partners.
- Build and maintain effective working relationships with internal departments and external stakeholders to ensure smooth business operations.
Backup & Team Support:
- Provide backup support for colleagues during absences to ensure business continuity.
- Assist with additional accounting, administrative, and finance-related tasks as required.
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
Requirements
- Business-fluent English and Dutch is required; additional European language skills are considered a plus.
- Minimum of 3 years of professional experience in Accounting, Finance, or a related field.
- Strong understanding of accounting principles, financial processes, and reporting requirements-
- Proven experience in the Netherlands - Strong knowledge of Dutch accounting standards (Dutch GAAP)
- Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks effectively, and ensure work is completed accurately and within deadlines.
- Proven ability to assess complex situations, identify root causes, and implement practical and effective solutions.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a structured and detail-oriented approach.
- Ability to identify, analyze, organize, and resolve issues in a timely and efficient manner.
- Excellent organizational and time-management skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.
- Strong communication and stakeholder management skills in an international business environment.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, particularly Excel; experience with ERP systems is considered an advantage.
- Proactive, reliable, and committed to continuous improvement and operational excellence.
- You currently live in the Amsterdam region.
- You hold full working rights in the Netherlands. This client can not offer sponsorship for this position.
Salary
€44000-€60000 per month
The company
This global logistics and supply chain enterprise specializes in automotive transportation and freight forwarding, operating its own fleet and specialized shipping hubs.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Finance / Accounting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
AP Specialist | Temporary | Immediately Available | 6 month project
Sr Business Controller | English
Vacancy | Accountant Specialist | English | Amsterdam
AP/AR Accountant - English & Italian, Serbian, Slovenian, Slovak, Czech or Croatian
Finance & Administration Specialist (16 hours per week)