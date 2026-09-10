AP Specialist | Temporary | Immediately Available | 6 month project

AP Specialist | Temporary | Immediately Available | 6 month project

Posted on September 10, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 10, 2026

About this role

Are you an experienced AP Specialist who is based in the Netherlands? Together with a luxury fashion company, we are looking for an AP Specialist who is available immediately for a 6-month assignment via our recruitment agency. 

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage billing inbox and creditor communications
  • Process and post invoices in SAP via VIM
  • Facilitate approvals and ensure timely payments
  • Reconcile supplier statements and follow up on missing invoices
  • Ensure compliance by handling non-compliant invoices
  • Assist with month-end closing and reporting
  • Support vendor management and payment processing
  • Lead GR/IR reconciliation and down payment clearing
  • Drive process improvements and provide payment policy guidance

Qualifications:

  • Experience in financial accounting and ERP systems (SAP preferred)
  • Strong knowledge of accounting and PO management
  • Fluent in English and being able to handle invoices in Dutch is a must
  • Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills
  • Proactive, adaptable, and results-driven

Way of working:
This is a full-time position and is not available for part-time. They have a beautiful office in Amsterdam, and you are expected to be in the office 4 days a week (1 WFH).

Interested? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at izumi@adamsrecruitment.com

The disclaimer: We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands.

The post AP Specialist | Temporary | Immediately Available | 6 month project appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€50,000 - €56,000 Per Year
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