Accounting Assistant | English | 32h
About this role
Our client, an international and well known company within the Medical Devices Industry, is looking for an Accounting Assistant to support the team on a temporary assignment. You will join a diverse team of accountants and will support them with financial administrations. This is a part-time (32h p/w) and temporary role for around 3 months, through our agency contract.
We can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and are immediately available (no notice period).
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Responsibilities:
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Financial administration: uploading documents, follow up on payments, handle PO activities and more
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Intercompany recharges
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AR reporting for finance monthly closing
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Update several reports for month end closing
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Management/update of approval matrix for invoice and non-stock purchase orders
Requirements:
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A relevant bachelor’s degree e.g., Accounting or Controlling
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1-2 years of experience in a similar role within an international commercial environment
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Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office especially in Excel (advanced user)
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Professional fluency in English both written and verbal
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Be able to start immediately
What is in it for you:
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Immediate employment within a well-established and well known company
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A salary within 3000-3400 gross p/m
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25 holiday days
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Travel expenses covered
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Hybrid work (50% presence in the office required)
Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com
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