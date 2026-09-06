Accounting Assistant | English | 32h

Our client, an international and well known company within the Medical Devices Industry, is looking for an Accounting Assistant to support the team on a temporary assignment. You will join a diverse team of accountants and will support them with financial administrations. This is a part-time (32h p/w) and temporary role for around 3 months, through our agency contract.

We can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and are immediately available (no notice period).

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Responsibilities:

Financial administration: uploading documents, follow up on payments, handle PO activities and more

Intercompany recharges

AR reporting for finance monthly closing

Update several reports for month end closing

Management/update of approval matrix for invoice and non-stock purchase orders

Requirements:

A relevant bachelor’s degree e.g., Accounting or Controlling

1-2 years of experience in a similar role within an international commercial environment

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office especially in Excel (advanced user)

Professional fluency in English both written and verbal

Be able to start immediately

What is in it for you:

Immediate employment within a well-established and well known company

A salary within 3000-3400 gross p/m

25 holiday days

Travel expenses covered

Hybrid work (50% presence in the office required)

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com

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