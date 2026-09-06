Accounting Assistant | English | 32h

Accounting Assistant | English | 32h

Posted on September 6, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

Our client, an international and well known company within the Medical Devices Industry, is looking for an Accounting Assistant to support the team on a temporary assignment.  You will join a diverse team of accountants and will support them with financial administrations. This is a part-time (32h p/w) and temporary role for around 3 months, through our agency contract.

We can only consider candidates who are already based in the Netherlands and are immediately available (no notice period).

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Responsibilities:

  • Financial administration: uploading documents,  follow up on payments, handle PO activities and more

  • Intercompany recharges

  • AR reporting for finance monthly closing

  • Update several reports for month end closing

  • Management/update of approval matrix for invoice and non-stock purchase orders

Requirements:

  • A relevant bachelor’s degree e.g., Accounting or Controlling

  • 1-2 years of experience in a similar role within an international commercial environment

  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office especially in Excel (advanced user)

  • Professional fluency in English both written and verbal

  • Be able to start immediately 

What is in it for you:

  • Immediate employment within a well-established and well known company

  • A salary within 3000-3400 gross p/m

  • 25 holiday days

  • Travel expenses covered

  • Hybrid work (50% presence in the office required)

Does it sound interesting? Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at konstantina@adamsrecruitment.com 

The post Accounting Assistant | English | 32h appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

Salary

€3,000 - €3,400 Per Month
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