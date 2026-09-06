Vacancy | Accounts Payable & Receivable Expert | German, English | Amsterdam area

Do you want to join an international finance team? Are you looking for a stable job with direct, long-term employment at an exciting global company? If you are a goal-oriented, service minded team-player who speaks excellent German and English - then look no further! Our client is looking for an Accounts Payable & Receivable Expert for their team in the Amsterdam area. Besides an attractive salary you will have access to a great benefit package and interesting training & coaching opportunities. This role can be for full-time or 32 hours/week. In this role you will be responsible for:

We offer you an attractive salary of up to 2700,- based on experience. Furthermore, you will receive a great benefit package and a long-term & direct contract with our client. You will have access to a wide array of training & coaching opportunities as the company is really invested in its employees.

Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

(Near-)native German speaking plus excellent English;

Previous experience in accounting and with accounting software;

Outstanding MS Office skills;

MBO thinking level;

You work precise, have a service minded, friendly personality & you keep a clear head under pressure.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and due to the large number of applications only successful applicants will be notified. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.