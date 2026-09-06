Vacancy | Accounts Payable & Receivable Expert | French, English | Amsterdam area

Vacancy | Accounts Payable & Receivable Expert | French, English | Amsterdam area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Hoofddorp
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you want to join an international finance team? Are you looking for a stable job with direct, long-term employment at an exciting global company? If you are a goal-oriented, service minded team-player who speaks excellent French and English (Dutch/Flemish is a plus) - then look no further! Our client is looking for an Accounts Payable & Receivable Expert for their team in the Amsterdam area. Besides an attractive salary you will have access to a great benefit package and interesting training & coaching opportunities.
This role can be for full-time or 32 hours/week.

In this role you will be responsible for:

  • Invoicing and collection process;
  • Purchase recording process;
  • Creditor payments & administration;
  • Assist other teams with VAT and other internal audits.

What do we offer you

We offer you an attractive salary of up to 2700,- based on experience. Furthermore, you will receive a great benefit package and a long-term & direct contract with our client. You will have access to a wide array of training & coaching opportunities as the company is really invested in its employees.

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Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

  • French speaking plus excellent English (Dutch/Flemish a plus);
  • Previous experience in accounting and with accounting software;
  • Outstanding MS Office skills;
  • MBO thinking level;
  • You work precise, have a service minded, friendly personality & you keep a clear head under pressure.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and due to the large number of applications only successful applicants will be notified. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client is an international company in the Amsterdam area, with an open-minded team, and open communication. This enthusiastic company has a flat organizational structure and is looking for long-term employees. The company is a major, international player when it comes to training and consulting in a changing business environment.

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