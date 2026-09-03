Plant Controller
About this role
Do you enjoy working with both Finance and Operations, support decision-making with data-driven insights, and contribute to improving business performance across commercial and industrial activities?
We are looking for a Plant Controller to be part of an international organisation operating in the construction Industry. You will join the Dutch entity where teamwork and practical thinking are highly valued.
Interested? Let's get in contact!
You will play an important role in supporting business performance, financial planning, and operational efficiency across the organization. Your responsibilities are:
Commercial Controlling
- Monitor and analyze sales performance, margins, and pricing dynamics across markets and channels;
- Develop and maintain sales KPIs including volumes, revenues, and contribution margins;
- Perform variance analysis (Actual vs Budget / Forecast) and identify business drivers;
- Support sales budgeting and forecasting processes together with commercial teams.
Industrial Controlling
- Monitor raw material cost evolution together with the purchasing department;
- Analyze production costs, industrial efficiency, and standard versus actual costs;
- Investigate manufacturing variances related to materials, labor, and overheads;
- Support costing processes for manufactured and traded products;
- Work closely with Operations to identify efficiency improvements and cost-saving opportunities.
Reporting & Planning
- Prepare monthly reporting packages including financial and operational KPIs;
- Support budgeting and forecasting activities with reliable and consistent data;
- Contribute to financial closing activities and controlling accuracy;
- Develop and improve dashboards and reporting tools;
- Ensure alignment with corporate reporting standards and guidelines.
Business Partnering
- Act as a key interface between Finance, Sales, and Operations;
- Support decision-making through financial modelling and business analysis;
- Identify risks and opportunities and propose corrective actions.
Requirements
The ideal candidate:
- Minimum 4 - 5 years of experience in controlling, finance, or business analysis;
- Experience in industrial, manufacturing, or production environments is considered an advantage;
- Enjoys working with both financial data and operational teams;
- Has strong analytical and problem-solving skills;
- Works accurately and takes responsibility;
- Has strong communication skills and collaborate effectively across departments;
- Strong communication skills in English, Dutch is a plus.
Salary
This is a full-time position and an annual salary of approximately €50.000 - €60.000 is offered for this role. Furthermore:
- 25 vacation days;
- Travel allowance
- Stable and growing international company;
- Collaborative and supportive working environment;
- Long-term career opportunities.
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.