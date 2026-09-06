Accounts Payable Specialist
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you an AP specialist and are you interested in working for a complex international organisation? Do you speak English fluently, and also either German or Dutch? Then this might be the job for you!
You will be auditing whether all European Accounts Payable processes will be followed in time, you will check accuracy, completeness, and you will be responsible for continous monitoring.
You will analyze and report the status of Accounts Payable and develop, propose and implement improvements with the SSC Team, Suppliers and the internal business to make these processes more efficient.
Your responsibilities:
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- Responsible for all European AP processes including involvement in European AP related projects. Regular detail monitor, review and control of European AP processes in the SSC and communication to SSC to implement necessary process improvement (verbal, in written or by visit). Execute file processing and booking reconciliation and contribute to the month-end and year closing for European Accounts Payable
- Create and execute reports and analyses for all European AP related including tangent areas to support the business. Monthly reporting of European AP related information to R&A and Stock Validation to the business to support further action and decisions. Support month and year closing to hit requirements of quality and timing. Create and execute ad-hoc reports and analyses on request from business
- Communication with internal involved European & Local department to improve processes and solve issues. Regular communication with SSC and AP colleagues in the local countries by phone, mail and visit
- Support European & Local suppliers with information to close AP issues if this will be escalated by phone, mail or visit (if necessary). Support internal & external auditor (SOX, Year End Closing).
- Support colleagues in case of necessary training
- Develop and improve the existing AP tools to improve efficiency and harmonization. Develop and implement new tools to improve efficiency and quality
- Analyze performance & results of the SSC for all European AP processes. Focus on special process improvement and harmonization in AP areas e.g. ImageNow (Workflow), Scanning, OCR, Concur, ATLAS etc. Permanent analyses of tangent AP areas e.g. R&A, Stock handling, Tax requirements, etc. to make sure process quality will hit legal, Tax and internal requirements
- Coach, educate and advise lower/same level or SSC colleagues on relevant data, information and processes support them in identifying opportunities
What do we offer you
The position is permanent, and you will be employed by our client directly. The salary indication is between 2300 and 2600 euros gross per month (including holiday allowance), you will get travel compensation, 36 holidays on yearly basis, and you will be working in a highly international and very friendly work atmosphere.
Job Requirements
- Higher vocational degree with a background in Finance
- At least 2 years of experience at a finance department (preferably Accounts Payable)
- Excellent experience in AP Business and good knowledge of the tangented process of AP
- Workable knowledge of JDE, SAP, AS400, MS-Office (Excel, PowerPoint). Knowledge of Concur, EDI, MS-Office (word, project) would be an advantage
- Customer Focus; dedicated to meet all expectations and requirements of internal and external clients
- Drive for Results; can be counted on to exceed goals successfully
- Priority Setting; create focus and reach deadlines
- Organizational Agility; knows how to get things done; through formal channels and informal network
- Action oriented; improve processes to make them more efficient
- Process Management; can simplify daily complex processes, see opportunities of synergies; analyse processes
- Composure; can handle stress
- Fluent knowledge of English and German and/or Dutch, spoken and written. Other language skills like French, Spanish or Italian would be a distinct advantage.
About the company
Iternational organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.
Interested? Apply online below. For more information please contact Unique Multilingual Eindhoven at 0031(0)402395200.