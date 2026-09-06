Vacancy | Finance Assistant AR & AP | English | Full time | Temporary
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Do you speak English and prerferably also German and Dutch fluently and are you looking for a temporary financial position? Then this international company in Venlo might be what you are looking for.
As a Finance Assistant AR & AP you will be responsible for:
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- Dealing with administrative tasks
- Handling routine accounts payable and accounts receivable documents
- Processing mails and calls for internal and external customers and vendors if needed.
- Supporting accounts payable & accounts receivable members in their daily business
- Supporting the daily European payment process
What do we offer you
- Full time position, direct contract with the company
- Salary indication: €1970 gross/month
- Additional benefits: 8% holiday allowance, 24 holidays/year, 12 ADV days/year , travel allowance etc.
- Temporary position for 6 months
- international and dynamic work environment
Job Requirements
- Excellent written communications skills in English and preferably German and/or Dutch
- Vocational degree with a background in Finance or Economics
- Workable knowledge in and MS-Office (Excel). JDE & SAP is a nice to have
- Accounting knowledge
- Customer Focus; dedicated to meet the expectations and requirements of internal and external customers
- Planning; good planning of daily business in relation to scanning; foresee of roadblocks to make sure no impact to suppliers & customers, cash flow and deadlines.
- A drive for results and the ability to set up right priorities
About the company
International organisation located in Venlo. Their core business is office supplies and services, aimed at making sure clients are fully facilitated in their work environment, no matter where they are located. The organsiation offers a one-stop-shop principle, servicing clients in their every needs. This is covered by office supplies, printing solutions, business services, facilities, furniture and office technology.
Interested? Apply online see below, for more details you can contact Sarah White on +31641682158.