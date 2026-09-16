Global IT Business Controller | Temporary
About this role
Are you a Business Controller who knows how to challenge IT stakeholders, bring structure to complex cost environments and translate financial data into better business decisions? For the international headquarters of a leading global FMCG organization, we are looking for an experienced Global IT Business Controller.
In this role, you will act as the financial business partner for the global IT organization. You will take ownership of planning, forecasting and reporting, while working closely with senior budget owners, Vendor Management and Finance colleagues across an international organization.
This is a hands-on senior controlling position where strong financial expertise goes hand in hand with stakeholder management and business partnering.
As Global IT Business Controller, you will be part of the Global Group Control function and take financial responsibility for IT and potentially several other central functions.
Your focus will be on the complete financial picture: from P&L and Balance Sheet to Operating Working Capital. At the same time, you will be a sparring partner for budget owners and help the organization improve financial performance, cost management and decision-making.
Your responsibilities include:
- Performing month-end closing activities and ensuring accurate and timely financial reporting;
- Taking ownership of monthly management reporting across P&L, Balance Sheet and Operating Working Capital;
- Analysing financial results and balance sheet positions and translating these into clear business insights;
- Preparing and coordinating the annual operating plan;
- Managing monthly forecasts together with IT budget owners and, where applicable, other central functions;
- Challenging stakeholders on budgets, forecasts, costs and financial performance;
- Partnering with Vendor Management to improve cost visibility and identify potential savings;
- Driving compliance with cost management, purchase order and analytics processes and tooling;
- Ensuring proper balance sheet management in line with internal and external accounting and reporting requirements;
- Translating corporate Finance policies and instructions into effective financial control;
- Identifying opportunities to improve Finance and business processes;
- Participating in or leading cross-functional projects in an international environment;
- Acting as the linking pin between budget holders, Business Control and Financial Control.
Requirements
You are an experienced Finance professional who combines strong analytical skills with the confidence to operate as a genuine business partner. You are comfortable working with senior stakeholders and know when to challenge, when to advise and when to take ownership.
You bring:
- A minimum of 8–10 years of relevant Finance/Business Control experience;
- Preferably experience as a Business Controller supporting IT, Technology or another complex central function;
- Strong experience with budgeting, forecasting, management reporting and financial analysis;
- The ability to understand and challenge complex IT costs, vendor spend and business cases;
- Strong financial and non-financial modelling skills;
- Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills;
- Strong business acumen and the ability to connect financial performance with operational decisions;
- Advanced Excel and PowerPoint skills;
- Experience working in a large, international and matrix-driven organization;
- A proactive and pragmatic approach: you take ownership and are comfortable operating with a high degree of independence.
Salary
This is a high-impact temporary assignment at the international headquarters of a well-known global consumer goods organization. You will work in a professional, fast-moving environment with significant exposure to senior stakeholders and global Finance and IT teams.
Assignment details:
- Location: Utrecht
- Hours: 40 hours per week
- Start date: 14 September 2026
- End date: 31 December 2026
- Contract via Independent Recruiters Flex with a salary between €5900 - €7900 gross per month based on 40 hours
- ZZP/ Freelance is not an option
How we'll proceed:
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.