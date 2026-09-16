Global IT Business Controller | Temporary

Are you a Business Controller who knows how to challenge IT stakeholders, bring structure to complex cost environments and translate financial data into better business decisions? For the international headquarters of a leading global FMCG organization, we are looking for an experienced Global IT Business Controller.

In this role, you will act as the financial business partner for the global IT organization. You will take ownership of planning, forecasting and reporting, while working closely with senior budget owners, Vendor Management and Finance colleagues across an international organization.

This is a hands-on senior controlling position where strong financial expertise goes hand in hand with stakeholder management and business partnering.

As Global IT Business Controller, you will be part of the Global Group Control function and take financial responsibility for IT and potentially several other central functions.

Your focus will be on the complete financial picture: from P&L and Balance Sheet to Operating Working Capital. At the same time, you will be a sparring partner for budget owners and help the organization improve financial performance, cost management and decision-making.

Your responsibilities include: