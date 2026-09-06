Vacancy | Accounts Receivable Administrator | French + Spanish | Amersfoort

Vacancy | Accounts Receivable Administrator | French + Spanish | Amersfoort

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amersfoort
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you looking for an accounts receivable position in a techical environment in Amersfoort where they offer extensive training programs and where you can use the French and Spanish language? Then this is the job for you! As an accounts receivable administrator you are responsible for:

  • The follow-up on queries;
  • Authorization of sales orders;
  • Cash collection, verbal and written.

What do we offer you

International working environment with good secondary benefits. We offer you an attractive salary of €2500 - €3000 based on experience.

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Job Requirements

For this role you should have:

  • Education on MBO/ HBO level, preferably in the field of administration;
  • Excellent communication skills in both French and Spanish;
  • Experience in administration;
  • Ability to handle confidential information;
  • Excellent computer skills (Microsoft Office);
  • Ability to be pro-active on given tasks;
  • High level of accuracy.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of French and Spanish is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

International electronics company in Amersfoort.

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