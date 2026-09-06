Vacancy | Accountant | Fluent English | Utrecht area

Are you looking for an accounting position in a technical environment in the Utrecht area where you will receive extensive training programs and where you can use the English language? Then this is the job for you! Please note that your English needs to be on a business level - a language assessment will be part of the procedure. As an accounting assistant you will have the following responsibilities:

Job Requirements

For this role you need the following requirements:



MBO degree in either Accounting;

Working experience in Accounting;

Fluent written and spoken skills in English;

Be accurate and detail-oriented;

Excellent computer skills.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.



Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role a fluency in the English language is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.