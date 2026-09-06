Vacancy | Finance Administrator | French | English | Dutch |
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For a growing dynamic sport company we are looking for a new Financial Administrator for our French market. The company is opening up several new places in France therefore the Finance Administrator would mainly focus on the French market.
Tasks:
- Work according to the French regulations.
- Responsible of invoice flows and payment processes.
- Do the bookkeeping for the French entities and make VAT declarations.
- Handle all kind of financial tasks, including the payment transactions in France.
- Set up processes and gradually take over the work from the current external bookkeeper with the help of the Finance Director.
What do we offer you
- Young, dynamic work environment.
- Long term job opportunity.
- Full time 40 hours (32 hours discussable) .
- Salary based on experience.
- 25 holiday days
- Laptop, travel compensation
- Start date immediately
Job Requirements
Requirements:
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- MBO/HBO education within Financial administration.
- Excellent communication in French and English , Dutch is a plus.
- At least 1-3 years of relevant work experience.
- Good knowledge of accounting programs (like Exact, Twinfield, etc.) and preferably you know how to do a VAT declaration in France.
- Affinity with administrative work.
- Accurate, quality-oriented, and pro-active.
- Good organization and planning skills.
- Good communication skills.
Only candidates with relevant finance experience and fluent French language skills will be considered for this position.
Please note that you need to have a valid work permit and live in The Netherlands.
About the company
A dynamic , international company in the sport entertainment sector.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900.