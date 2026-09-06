Vacancy | Accounts Receivable Specalist| fluency in Dutch and English | Leiden area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
The role:
The Account Receivable Specialist is responsible for chasing outstanding invoices and plays a vital role in the cash flow of the organization. The credit controller ensures that credit given to customers is monitored and controlled effectively.
What you can do:
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- Proactively manage the assigned debtors portfolio;
- Maintain Trust-It portfolio & follow up on daily action list;
- Liaise with sales and customer service to resolve outstanding queries;
- Proactively contact clients in order to ensure timely payments and dispute resolving;
- Manage Credit Insurance process with Euler Hermes;
- Deal effectively with “On Hold” orders;
- Housekeeping AR sub-ledger, initiate write-off’s ;
- Agree payments plans and follow up on them;
- Replace other Credit Controller during absence;
- Initiate debt collection files;
- Continuous review of administrative procedures and suggest proposals of improvement.
What do we offer you
A dynamic and vibrant work environment with great colleagues. The salary range is between € 2400,- and € 2700,- depending on your experience and educational background.
You will receive a direct contract with the client.
Job Requirements
- working in credit control with HBO level work experience;
- fluent in Dutch and English both verbal and written, German and or French are a plus);
- Experience with Credit management software (preferably Trust-It)
- Good knowledge and working skills with Microsoft Office (particularly excel)
About the company
One of world's leading international brands within retail & fashion.
Interested in this position? Our recruiter Paulina de Jong is happy to receive your application in English via the 'apply direct' button below.
Want to know more first? Then please send your message via WHATSAPP or contact us at 06-18593280
Before applying please ensure you are eligible to work in The Netherlands.
This vacancy can also be found under:
English, Nederlands, Accounts Receivable, administration, credit controller, financial, boekhoudkundig, overig, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands,