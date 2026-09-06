Vacancy | Data/Pricing Analyst | English | Dordrecht
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For an international publsihing company we are looking for an experienced Data/Pricing Analyst .
Main responsibilities:
- Create/modify calculation files for the different teams (e.g. sales) based on regional variations.
- Combine data from different sources and apply pricing methodologies.
- Create calculations to price various publishing products.
- Sign opportunities for process improvement.
- Cooperate with different teams to realize a plan to automate calculations and follow up the implementation.
- Provide information for reporting and forecasting new offerings.
- Work closely together with stakeholders from the Sales team.
- Close cooperation with regional, international colleagues
- Assist with various ad hoc projects
What do we offer you
- First contract via our agency with possible extension
- Long term position
Job Requirements
Requirements:
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- Min.Bachelor (HBO) or Master (WO) degree, pref in English, media studies or journalism
- A minimum of 3 years working experience in a data or pricing analyst type role
- Excellent written and oral communication skills in the English language
- High level Excel skills are a must
- Ability to spot discrepancies and report to management when necessary
- High skills to interpret and manipulate data
- Ability to discreetly deal with confidential information
- Ability to work independently
- Accurate and pro-active attitude
- Attention to detail
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.
About the company
International publishing organisation.
Please register directly on our website through "Mijn Unique" on www.unique.nl. With this registration you can upload your CV and automatically apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and accessible throughout the entire country.
For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900