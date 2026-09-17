Head of Risk
About this role
Join an international retail organisation as Head of Risk!
As Head of Risk you are responsible for developing and maintaining risk management, privacy and internal audit function within the company. A key focus will be the development of the risk strategy and roadmap of the organisation and make strategic decisions on how to further strengthen and expand the risk management function.
Interested? Let's get in contact!
As Head of Risk you are responsible for developing and maintaining risk management, privacy and internal audit function within the company. Your responsibilities will be:
Risk Management
- Develop risk management policies, procedures and charters;
- Develop strategy and roadmap for risk management;
- Manage the development and maintenance of the internal control framework and the associated control self-assessment processes;
- Deliver periodic reporting on internal control to senior management, the Risk Committee, the Executive Board, and the Audit Committee of the Board;
- Engage with senior management to ensure remediation of temporary flaws or incompleteness in the design and execution of controls;
- Perform annual company risk assessments;
- Identify and assess, on a continuous basis, emerging risks.
Internal Audit
- Develop the internal audit charter and oversee the maintenance and continuous enhancement of the internal audit methodology, processes and manual;
- Create the audit strategy and the annual internal audit plan and discuss with Executive Committee, Executive Board, Risk Committee and Audit Committee of the Board;
- Oversee the performance of internal audits and control testing activities, where applicable supported by outsourced service providers, based on internal and external standards;
- Discuss audit findings and recommendations with Directors and Executive Board members, including progress in follow-up;
- Maintain external certifications and oversee external reviews of internal audit processes.
Privacy:
- Review and oversee development and periodic update of privacy and data protection policies, providing requirements and guidelines for functional areas;
- Provide subject matter expert advice and guidance to all areas of the business in relation to the General Data Protection Regulation and relevant national data privacy legislation;
- Ensure maintenance of the personal data incident procedure and direct the assessment, notification to data protection authorities and data subjects, review and documentation of personal data privacy incidents;
- Direct the creation and maintenance of procedures relating to key privacy processes including data authority requests, privacy statements, data subject rights, data privacy impact assessments, legitimate interest assessments, and maintenance of the register of processing activities, and ensure performance of the steps assigned to Risk Assurance in these procedures;
- Direct the design, preparation and delivery of data protection risk awareness and control training and ensure that privacy expertise in key functional areas is at the required level and embedded.
Management
- Support and enable team members in their career development;
- Ensure that risk management, internal audit and privacy processes are adequately supported by future-proof applications.
Requirements
Hard skills:
- Master’s degree in economics or a related subject, supplemented with a completed post-master education for RA, RE or RO or international equivalent;
- 15 years of experience in the risk management and/or internal audit domain;
- Solid understanding of risk management and internal control standards;
- Ability to apply standards through practical application and relate results to (financial) business outcomes;
- Knowledge of and experience in deployment of systems for risk management, internal control, internal audit and privacy compliance;
- Experience in the retail sector preferred;
- Fluency in English (speaking and writing).
Soft skills:
- Analytical mindset and ability to relate strategic company objectives to own activities;
- Hands on mentality and excellent communication skills, including good presentation and report writing skills;
- Acts with integrity and constructive critical mindset;
- Proposes and implements efficient and effective working methods with the least possible complexity;
- Demonstrates a high level of pragmatism;
- Is very organised, is able to structure activities and projects, sticks to agreements within deadlines and according to guidelines;
- Works efficiently and effectively, also when under time pressure;
- Works effectively with others to achieve common targets;
- Possesses strong people management skills, including communication and team leadership.
Salary
This is an amazing opportunity to join an international retail organisation. For this role a salary between € 127.000 and € 182.000 annually is offered. Furthermore they offer:
- Short-term incentive (annual bonus) of 35% and a long-term incentive of 100%, which vests after three years;
- Company car or mobility allowance;
- 38-hour working week;
- Salary paid every four weeks.
How we'll proceed: Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.