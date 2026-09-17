Head of Risk

> 9000

This is an amazing opportunity to join an international retail organisation. For this role a salary between € 127.000 and € 182.000 annually is offered. Furthermore they offer:

Short-term incentive (annual bonus) of 35% and a long-term incentive of 100%, which vests after three years;

Company car or mobility allowance;

38-hour working week;

Salary paid every four weeks.

How we'll proceed: Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.