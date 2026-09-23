Thousands of recognised victims of the childcare benefit scandal (toeslagenschandaal) in the Netherlands are facing delays of up to 15 months to receive municipal assistance and compensation, according to official progress reports. Mounting backlogs and budget overruns have prompted government intervention, while debates continue over voluntary measures to prevent future institutional discrimination.

Municipal support backlogs grow across major Dutch cities

Local municipal service desks (gemeenteloketten) in Rotterdam, Almere and Amsterdam are struggling to cope with a surge in demand, with more than 4.000 people currently on waiting lists for broad support (brede ondersteuning). In Amsterdam, affected children and young people wait an average of 15 months before receiving assistance, while parents face an average wait of nine months.

The financial cost of municipal assistance has also escalated significantly, reaching 300 million euros in 2025 - 100 million euros over initial estimates. Addressing the budget overrun, a spokesperson for Palmen told NU that "in the end, the money does reach the people", though the ministry plans to cap and close municipal broad support schemes by September 1, 2027.

Government tackles compensation delays

Beyond municipal assistance, financial compensation claims remain heavily delayed. Roughly 80 percent of affected parents opted to process claims through Princess Laurentien’s foundation, Stichting Gelijkwaardig Herstel (SGH), which is an independent, human-centred alternative created to help victims avoid cold government portals.