Over 4.000 childcare benefit scandal victims still await Dutch aid
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Thousands of recognised victims of the childcare benefit scandal (toeslagenschandaal) in the Netherlands are facing delays of up to 15 months to receive municipal assistance and compensation, according to official progress reports. Mounting backlogs and budget overruns have prompted government intervention, while debates continue over voluntary measures to prevent future institutional discrimination.
Municipal support backlogs grow across major Dutch cities
Local municipal service desks (gemeenteloketten) in Rotterdam, Almere and Amsterdam are struggling to cope with a surge in demand, with more than 4.000 people currently on waiting lists for broad support (brede ondersteuning). In Amsterdam, affected children and young people wait an average of 15 months before receiving assistance, while parents face an average wait of nine months.
The financial cost of municipal assistance has also escalated significantly, reaching 300 million euros in 2025 - 100 million euros over initial estimates. Addressing the budget overrun, a spokesperson for Palmen told NU that "in the end, the money does reach the people", though the ministry plans to cap and close municipal broad support schemes by September 1, 2027.
Government tackles compensation delays
Beyond municipal assistance, financial compensation claims remain heavily delayed. Roughly 80 percent of affected parents opted to process claims through Princess Laurentien’s foundation, Stichting Gelijkwaardig Herstel (SGH), which is an independent, human-centred alternative created to help victims avoid cold government portals.
However, because SGH relies on personal interviews to document each case, wait times have ballooned to 180 days, compared to 45 days via the government's digital route (Mijn Herstel).
To clear the queue, State Secretary Palmen has established a dedicated task force, instructing SGH to more than double its monthly processing target from 300 to 675 files while actively monitoring delays from law firms holding large case numbers.
The Dutch childcare benefit scandal explained
The intervention aims to bring closure to a crisis dating back to the period between 2005 and 2019, when the Tax Office (Belastingdienst) falsely accused 26.000 families of childcare benefit fraud. Many lost their homes, jobs and financial stability, leading to base compensation payouts of 30.000 euros, though parliamentary enquiries have warned that full recovery operations could take 15 to 20 years.
To prevent a recurrence, the State Commission Against Discrimination and Racism introduced a dedicated discrimination test (discriminatietoets) to audit public bodies.
However, despite calls from the National Coordinator Against Discrimination and Racism (NCDR) to make these audits mandatory for state agencies, Interior Minister Pieter Heerma confirmed that the assessment will remain voluntary for government organisations.
Why this matters to internationals
Institutional racism and algorithmic profiling played a central role in the scandal, as dual nationality and foreign origins were improperly used as risk indicators to flag potential fraud.
Because of this systemic bias against non-natives and people with migration backgrounds in the Netherlands, government accountability remains a highly sensitive issue.
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Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media