On Tuesday afternoon, September 15, the Dutch government unveiled its financial roadmap for the coming years in a flurry of ceremonial briefcases, royal speeches and complex tax policies. Presented by Minister of Finance Eelco Heinen (VVD) to the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) at 3.30pm, the 2027 Budget Memorandum (Miljoenennota) and Tax Plan package bring a wave of fiscal shifts that directly impact residents across the Netherlands. The Jetten cabinet's budget strategy While budget leaks just before Prinsjesdag (Prince's Day) are a longstanding Dutch tradition, spending plans surfaced faster than usual this year when broadcaster RTL obtained confidential documents less than 24 hours after gruelling negotiations concluded between D66, VVD and CDA. Titled "Re-earning Prosperity" (Welvaart opnieuw verdienen), the budget presented by the Jetten minority coalition focuses heavily on structural reforms, curbing welfare state spending and expanding defence capabilities. Although the government highlighted a headline 1,5 billion euros purchasing power package, detailed financial tables reveal a tighter reality: average purchasing power will decline by 0,1 percent in 2027, with working families facing an aggregate net tax increase of approximately 12 billion euros over the cabinet period.

Economic reality check & expert criticism in the Netherlands The decision to place the financial burden predominantly on working households rather than wealth or consumption has drawn sharp criticism from leading economic institutions. Experts at the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB), De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) and the Ministry of Finance have consistently warned that labour in the Netherlands is taxed too heavily, while wealth, corporate profit and consumption are taxed too lightly, as reported by de Volkskrant. How the Dutch government plans to cut administration costs To keep the budget deficit below the EU 3 percent ceiling without raising corporate taxes, Finance Minister Eelco Heinen has relied on accounting measures that critics question. This includes booking 3 billion euros in projected savings by assuming ministries will fail to spend their full budgets on time due to staffing shortages, a phenomenon known as "under-execution" (onderuitputting). The cabinet has also booked spending cuts on civil servants, aiming to save 400 million euros across 2028 and 2029 through an accelerated workforce reduction, rising to 1 billion euros per year from 2030. However, the CPB has repeatedly questioned these administrative reductions, having previously labelled similar headcount cuts "implausible".

Overview of the Dutch 2027 Tax Plan (Belastingplan) The cabinet's tax proposals for 2027 offer a mix of subtle rate adjustments, targeted tax hikes on higher earners and changes to workplace benefits. 1. Income tax changes for workers & freelancers Income tax rates in the first and second tax bands will drop by a minor 0,06 percentage points. However, this slight cut is offset by previously scheduled tax increases, resulting in net income tax revenues rising by nearly 4 billion euros next year and 7,8 billion euros by around 2030. This includes 3,4 billion euros collected as a "freedom contribution" (vrijheidsbijdrage) earmarked for defence spending. Key updates for workers and the self-employed include: People earning over 80.000 euros gross face a collective tax hike of 750 million euros.

The tax-free commuting allowance ( reiskostenvergoeding ) increases by 0,02 euros to 0,25 euros per kilometre.

reiskostenvergoeding Self-employed workers lose the starter's tax deduction ( startersaftrek ), which is being completely scrapped.

startersaftrek Tax exemptions for staff Christmas hampers ( kerstpakket ), company outings and 20 percent employee discounts on company products are eliminated. 2. Consumer taxes, transport & travel Everyday expenses will see several targeted tax adjustments across consumption, travel and motoring.