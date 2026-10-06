Sales Commodity Trader |ENG only | Oil & Gas / Renewable Energy

Our client is an international commodity trading company with an HQ in Asia, and we are looking for a Sales Commodity Trader to join their brandnew team in Amsterdam.

Would you like to be part of a growing organization? Then read further!

Responsibilities:

Trade marine fuels, including conventional bunker fuels and alternative fuels, in the global market

Manage the full trading cycle from procurement to sales, including marketing, customer visits, pricing, negotiations, documentation, payment follow-up, and profit analysis

Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers and suppliers while identifying new customers, products, business opportunities, and trading flows across international markets

Handle customer inquiries and complaints by investigating issues, proposing solutions, and coordinating with relevant stakeholders

Contribute to team objectives and support various commercial and operational activities as required

Report daily activities, market developments, and business insights to management

Required Skills/Qualifications:

Eligibility to work in Amsterdam (no visa sponsorship available)

Bachelor's degree or higher

Able to travel 50% of the time, in and outside of Europe

3-10 years of sales experience

Experience in the oil & gas/renewable energy/marine fuel industry

A driving license is a must

Proficient in client relationship management and effective communication across diverse audiences

You have negotiation skills, translation abilities, closing techniques, self-confidence, self-motivation, resilience for demanding work and travel, and strong presentation skills

Fluency in English

The way of working:

This role is a full-time where you are asked to come to the office at least 3 times a week. This position involves frequent travel.

What's in it for you?

To be part of growing and international organization

Market-confirmed salary + bonus

Hybrid way of working (3 days from office, 2 days from home)

Health insurance contribution



Could this be of your interest? If so, apply directly or contact izumi@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.

The disclaimer: We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

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