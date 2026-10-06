Sales Commodity Trader |ENG only | Oil & Gas / Renewable Energy

Sales Commodity Trader |ENG only | Oil & Gas / Renewable Energy

Posted on October 6, 2026
Adams Multilingual Recruitment
Amsterdam
Posted on October 6, 2026

About this role

Our client is an international commodity trading company with an HQ in Asia, and we are looking for a Sales Commodity Trader to join their brandnew team in Amsterdam.

Would you like to be part of a growing organization? Then read further!

Responsibilities:

  • Trade marine fuels, including conventional bunker fuels and alternative fuels, in the global market
  • Manage the full trading cycle from procurement to sales, including marketing, customer visits, pricing, negotiations, documentation, payment follow-up, and profit analysis
  • Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers and suppliers while identifying new customers, products, business opportunities, and trading flows across international markets
  • Handle customer inquiries and complaints by investigating issues, proposing solutions, and coordinating with relevant stakeholders
  • Contribute to team objectives and support various commercial and operational activities as required
  • Report daily activities, market developments, and business insights to management

Required Skills/Qualifications:

  • Eligibility to work in Amsterdam (no visa sponsorship available)
  • Bachelor's degree or higher
  • Able to travel 50% of the time, in and outside of Europe
  • 3-10 years of sales experience
  • Experience in the oil & gas/renewable energy/marine fuel industry 
  • A driving license is a must
  • Proficient in client relationship management and effective communication across diverse audiences
  • You have negotiation skills, translation abilities, closing techniques, self-confidence, self-motivation, resilience for demanding work and travel, and strong presentation skills
  • Fluency in English

The way of working:

This role is a full-time where you are asked to come to the office at least 3 times a week. This position involves frequent travel.

What's in it for you?

  • To be part of growing and international organization
  • Market-confirmed salary + bonus
  • Hybrid way of working (3 days from office, 2 days from home)
  • Health insurance contribution 
     

Could this be of your interest? If so, apply directly or contact izumi@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.

The disclaimer: We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.

The post Sales Commodity Trader |ENG only | Oil & Gas / Renewable Energy appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.

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