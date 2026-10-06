Sales Commodity Trader |ENG only | Oil & Gas / Renewable Energy
About this role
Our client is an international commodity trading company with an HQ in Asia, and we are looking for a Sales Commodity Trader to join their brandnew team in Amsterdam.
Would you like to be part of a growing organization? Then read further!
Responsibilities:
- Trade marine fuels, including conventional bunker fuels and alternative fuels, in the global market
- Manage the full trading cycle from procurement to sales, including marketing, customer visits, pricing, negotiations, documentation, payment follow-up, and profit analysis
- Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers and suppliers while identifying new customers, products, business opportunities, and trading flows across international markets
- Handle customer inquiries and complaints by investigating issues, proposing solutions, and coordinating with relevant stakeholders
- Contribute to team objectives and support various commercial and operational activities as required
- Report daily activities, market developments, and business insights to management
Required Skills/Qualifications:
- Eligibility to work in Amsterdam (no visa sponsorship available)
- Bachelor's degree or higher
- Able to travel 50% of the time, in and outside of Europe
- 3-10 years of sales experience
- Experience in the oil & gas/renewable energy/marine fuel industry
- A driving license is a must
- Proficient in client relationship management and effective communication across diverse audiences
- You have negotiation skills, translation abilities, closing techniques, self-confidence, self-motivation, resilience for demanding work and travel, and strong presentation skills
- Fluency in English
The way of working:
This role is a full-time where you are asked to come to the office at least 3 times a week. This position involves frequent travel.
What's in it for you?
- To be part of growing and international organization
- Market-confirmed salary + bonus
- Hybrid way of working (3 days from office, 2 days from home)
- Health insurance contribution
Could this be of your interest? If so, apply directly or contact izumi@adamsrecruitment.com for more information.
The disclaimer: We never request payment from candidates, and we always contact you through our official business accounts and platforms. If someone asks you for money, it’s probably a scam. Please always make sure that the job you’re applying for is listed on our website.
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